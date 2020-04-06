ABP defends decision to stock UK shops with Polish beef

THE country’s largest meat processor ABP has defended its decision to stock some UK supermarket shelves with Polish beef last week.

A spokesman for the Larry Goodman-owned processor said it had experienced “unprecedented demand” from UK retailers due to panic-buying and its processing capacity was not able to meet the surge in demand.

“ABP temporarily supplemented its existing supply chain with European beef, including Poland.

This product is produced to the same exacting traceability and quality standards as all ABP products.

“This was a temporary measure related to one product which was clearly labelled and was aimed to meet the surge in demand at that time.”

However, the move was criticised by farming organisations here, who called the move “a kick in the teeth” for Irish farmers.

IFA president Tim Cullinan said: “At a time when Irish beef farmers are facing collapsing prices, it’s incredible that the ABP food group, an Irish-owned company, would bring in beef from Poland to stock supermarket shelves in the UK.

“The European beef market is in turmoil. We are being told by processors that the market for Irish beef has collapsed, yet we see the Irish-owned company filling orders with Polish beef.”

Online Editors