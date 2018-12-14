A good dosing is essential to keep stock thriving in winter

Most of our stock are housed and settling in to their new surroundings for the winter.

We usually start our winter parasite control programme at this time of year, but I will delay it for a few weeks this year, given the late housing date.

Fluke and lice are the two major ones on my hit list.

The plan is to treat for lice with Taktic, which is added to water and sprayed on the cattle. I have used it for the last few years and am very happy with the product. It is also cost-effective.

For the last few years I have used an oral dose for fluke with a product that covers all stages of fluke.

Dosing can be labour-intensive and labour is hard to find at this time of the year, so I am thinking of going down the injectable route.

Also when I am running the stock through the chute, I trim all of their tails. For the last few years I have also trimmed the backs of all the cattle.

While this can sound like a big job it is really very simple to do. I was a bit apprehensive the first year I did it and decided only to do one shed, but after that winter I was really sold on the idea.