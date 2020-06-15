€50m beef package may be extended to all finished cattle sold in the last year

The new €50m beef support package announced by the Government of Agriculture could be used to compensate beef finishers who sold cattle over the past 12 months.

The Department held an initial consultation with farming organisations yesterday to discuss the distribution of the €50m deal, which came as a surprise to many when announced last week.

The scheme is designed to compensate finishers for poor prices due to Covid-19, but the substantially reduced kill since the lockdown has raised fears that a limited number of farmers would qualify.

It's understood the Department is anxious that the scheme include as many beef finishers as possible and the scheme will not include the conditions the Beef Exceptional Aid Measure (BEAM) scheme had and this may increase the qualifying period by as much as 12 months.

The scheme may be set to include cattle sold up to last week and it's understood that while cull cows will be eligible for payments, factory-owned animals will not be included.

The Farming Independent also understands farmers who sold finished cattle through marts may qualify for the compensation package.

However, it will be up to the farming organisations to recommend exactly what cattle would qualify as 'finished' animals if sold through the marts.

Efforts will be made to ensure that farmers who held cattle for the majority of the finishing period will be eligible.

The package is designed to aid beef farmers who have been affected economically by Covid-19, which saw significant restrictions imposed on March 24, including reduced services at the marts.

With 90pc of Irish beef exported, Covid-19 hit worldwide demand for beef, particularly in the food services sector - a major buyer of Irish beef.

Engage

Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed said that while the Department will engage with farmers on any conditionality around the scheme, he hopes to keep it as simple as possible, and the target is to start payments this autumn.

He said that while the scheme is exclusively for finishers, such a targeted measure will help other beef farmers, especially when it comes to buying weanlings at the back end of the year.

ICSA president Edmond Phelan said the EU should "double up" the €50m exchequer payment for beef finishers to ensure a realistic payment can be made on all finished stock, including suckler cows and finished cattle sold in marts.

"The EU has done nothing to date to support losses suffered by farmers arising from Covid and it is time to rectify this," he said.

"The €50m is actually a very limited amount of money relative to the amount of cattle farmers."

ICSA said the full funding should be divided over all eligible animals rather than a fixed payment per head.

"While the Covid crisis is the justification for this payment, the reality is that cattle killed in the past 12 months have all lost money and we want to ensure that the money is fairly allocated to active farmers," said Mr Phelan.

ICMSA's Pat McCormack confirmed that his association would be insisting that all farmers finishing beef would be included in the scheme.

"Obviously we'll want all farmers finishing beef to be included and we do think the position of weanling and store producers has to be considered."

IFA livestock chairman Brendan Golden said the Covid-19 crisis has impacted significantly on markets, especially the vital food service sector. Winter finishers selling cattle have sustained losses of up to €200 per head compared to pre-Brexit and pre-Covid prices, he said.

Indo Farming