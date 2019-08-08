'€4/kg will just about pay the bills but we have no margin out of that'

Beef Plan protesters prepared to picket 24/7 to achieve objectives, reports Margaret Donnelly

Members of the Beef Plan Movement picketing Meadow Meats, Rathdowney, Co Laois, last weekend. Photo: Alf Harvey
Members of the Beef Plan Movement picketing Meadow Meats, Rathdowney, Co Laois, last weekend. Photo: Alf Harvey
Glen Cooper maintains that farmers are being exploited
Margaret Donnelly

Margaret Donnelly

Eight farmers stood at the bridge at the entrance to Meadow Meats in Rathdowney at 7.30pm last Saturday night.

The farmers declared they were prepared to stay there as long as is necessary to win this battle, even if that meant protesting on the Saturday evening of a bank holiday weekend when the factory is on downtime.

Please log in or register with Farming Independent for free access to this article.

Log In

New to Independent.ie? Create an account

One of the protesters, Glen Cooper, said they were there to ensure there is a continuous protest and that no one passes the picket line without hearing what the farmers have to say.

Mr Cooper, who keeps 40 sucklers on his farm in Coolrain, Co Laois, says farmers are losing €200/head compared to this time last year.

Farmers are being exploited by retailers and processors, he maintains.

"If everyone took at 15-20pc price cut, farmers would not be in the position they're in now." Mr Cooper said retailers and Bord Bia have questions to answer.

"The retailer hasn't dropped the price on the shelves. Farmers are the only ones taking the price cut."

Farmers, he says, need a proper margin. Most of the farmers on the protest are not turning a profit on beef.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

"€4/kg will just about pay the bills, but I have no margin out of that. Now, it's a problem for some to pay their bills. I know of a few contractors who are worried, not about themselves but that the farmers they work for may not be able to pay them on time this year."

Mr Cooper has cows calving next month and more than likely he will put them back in calf.

"Otherwise I have nothing to sell and what are my options? Go work for a dairy farmer or grow grass to sell to a dairy farmer?"

This protest, he says, is not about farming organisations and a number of the farmers present are members of both IFA and the Beef Plan Movement.

"This should be about farmers and all the farm organisations should be behind the beef farmer right now," he says.

Mr Cooper (left) also claims Agriculture Commissioner Phil Hogan "sold out" farmers on the Mercosur trade deal. "If the Mercosur deal was done before the recent (European) elections there would have been a different result.

"Why is it ok to cut down the Amazon rain forest and ship beef to Europe and then tell us, with our green credentials, that we have to plant more trees?"

Indo Farming


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in Beef

Action: Agriculture Minister Michael Creed said he hoped to inject money into the beef industry after a prolonged period of depressed prices. Photo: Arthur Carron

Creed 'reaches out' to Beef Plan Movement to enter talks
Losing battle? Excluding subsidies, cattle rearing lost money every year between 2011-18

Are we witnessing the beginning of the end for traditional beef farming?
Outcry: Beef farmers protest this week over prices at the Dawn Meats plant in Grannagh, Co Kilkenny. Photo: Dylan Vaughan

It began as WhatsApp groups with a beef - and is now causing chaos in beef...
Hospitality aplenty from all over for members of the Beef Plan Movement picketing Meadow Meats, Rathdowney, Co. Laois. From left: Tommy Fitzpatrick, Tom Delaney, William Fitzpatrick and Michael Kelly. Photograph: Alf Harvey.

Factories forced to lay off staff as Beef Plan protests continue
Fianna Fail TD Charlie McConalogue at a Beef Plan protest at Foyle Meats, Donegal

'Somebody is making money out of the beef sector and it certainly isn’t the...
Pictured at a protest outside the ABP Plant at Bandon Co Cork were members of the BEEF Plan movement Cork who are demanding better prices for beef farmers and intend to hold a week long protests at all ABP cork plants. Picture Denis Boyle

Beef Plan protests see beef kill shrink by 16pc
Gardaí at Kilbrogan at Bandon as farmers escalated their Beef Plan movement protest at Bandon. Picture Denis Boyle

Beef plan protests: Tensions high at Rathkeale plant protest


Top Stories

More than 1,700 herds failed TB tests in the second quarter of the year, according to the latest Department of Agriculture statistics.

Number of herds with TB still rising but reactor rate has declined
Ragwort

Ann Fitzgerald: 'There's a lot more to the yellow peril of ragwort than...
Outstanding in its field: Twenty-four years after the first Lexion was launched, this week Claas is unveiling the second-generation Lexion Hybrid combine harvester

Second-generation hybrid is pure Claas - the latest Lexion Synflow Hybrid...
Kerry Group CEO Edmond Scanlon

Kerry Group revises guidance for the year
Farmer spreading slurry in a field

Why slurry can deliver an extra €120/ac for tillage farmers on...
A deforested area near Novo Progresso in Brazil's northern state of Para (AP)

Brazil deforestation climbs 67% through July as government attacks data
Bumper harvest: Straw yields are on the rebound but prices are back by around €5 per bale for 4x4 bales due to slower demand from beef farmers. Photo: Alf Harvey.

Straw trade hit by beef price collapse