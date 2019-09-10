3,000 factory workers temporarily laid off as protesters threaten tractor blockade in Dublin

The country’s main meat factories shut their doors yesterday, resulting in the temporary lay-off of 3,000 employees, as hundreds of farmers continue protests over beef prices.

And now, some protesting farmers are suggesting they stage a tractor blockade to Dublin, but a spokesperson for the Independent Farmers group said the move could be counterproductive to upset the general public and the decision would be up to individual farmers.

Some 80pc of meat processing capacity has been shut down by the protests, which started on July 28, according to the processors who have been criticised by SIPTU.

It said Meat Inudstry Ireland (MII) had refused to meet with them to discuss the concerns of union members.

“In these circumstances, it is extremely regrettable that Meat Industry Ireland has refused a written request from our union to meet with representatives to discuss the threat to the livelihood of our members resulting from this dispute,” a spokesperson for SIPTU said.

MII said that due to the ongoing blockades across most of the beef processing businesses in the country, its members are facing an indefinite cessation of cattle slaughtering.

The vast majority of slaughtering has already been stopped and additional ‘wildcat’ disruptions are putting the balance of facilities under threat of closure, it said in a statement.

Yesterday, the Tanaiste and former minister for agriculture Simon Coveney said a sustainable business model for beef must be found because it’s such an important part of Irish agriculture and that shutting down factories won’t solve the problem.

He said the Government is trying to get farmers and factories around a negotiating table again and is looking at a potential regulator for the beef sector.

“There are a lot of people who are on picket lines who don’t want to be there, who are at the end of their tether, who are highly charged emotionally because of losing money in their businesses and on their farms. But we have to find a way together of ending this standoff.”

However, Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed said there cannot be a situation where factories refuse to engage with their customers and added that the toxic relationship between the meat industry and farmers will do damage to the sector if talks do not take place between both parties.

The initial beef protests were organised by the Beef Plan Movement, which sprung up last autumn amid farmer disquiet over prices. However, it has moved to distance itself from the pickets in recent weeks and now farmers at the gates are represented by a splinter group - Independent Farmers of Ireland.

The Tanaiste Simon Coveney also warned that farmers expressing their anger without the structure of farming organisations is dangerous for the sector. “The fear is you do a deal and then it can’t be sold, or there are people who – because they’re at their wit’s end.”

Online Editors