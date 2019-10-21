14 plants gain approval to export beef to China

Ciaran Moran

Following an audit by Chinese inspectors last month, 14 further beef plants have been approved to export to the Chinese market.

The approvals come despite some disruption to the audit by beef protests which stopped production at many plants during the period.

Ireland gained access to the Chinese beef market in April 2018, the latest approvals mean that 21 beef plants are now approved to export to China, increasing Ireland’s ability to supply a growing demand in China for premium quality, safe and sustainably produced beef.

China is currently Ireland’s fifth-biggest market for agri-food exports and has grown significantly over the years.

The amount of beef in tonnes exported to China January to August 2019 was 4,651tonnes, a total of €21.4 million.

Dawn Meats revealed in court papers recently that demand for beef in China is extremely buoyant and it expects to supply €5m worth of beef a year following the audit.

Dawn further stated the "improved access to export markets would, of course, improve the lot of farmers and producers generally by increasing the demand for Irish beef".

Minister for Agriculture, Michael Creed said the approves are the strongest endorsement possible of Irish food safety standards, we were the first country in western Europe to achieve access to the Chinese market and now it is clear that our plants are meeting the high and exacting standards of the Chinese authorities.

"The key ask of industry had been to have more plants approved in order to meet the growing demand coming from the Chinese market," he said.

Online Editors


