10pc of farms have significant fodder deficits

New figures show that 10pc of drystock and dairy farms have “significant” fodder deficits this winter.

The Teagasc research, based on a survey of almost 700 farms around the country, shows that nationally, drystock farms report a moderate total surplus of 17pc, while dairy farms are similarly well placed at 12pc total surplus.

Despite the overall positive position, 9pc of dairy farms had a deficit greater than 20pc of winter requirements.

