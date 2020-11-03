10pc of farms have significant fodder deficits

New figures show that 10pc of drystock and dairy farms have “significant” fodder deficits this winter.

The Teagasc research, based on a survey of almost 700 farms around the country, shows that nationally, drystock farms report a moderate total surplus of 17pc, while dairy farms are similarly well placed at 12pc total surplus.

Despite the overall positive position , 9pc of dairy farms had a deficit greater than 20pc of winter requirements.

The average deficit in this group, Patton said, was 85t DM, or approximately 350t fresh silage at standard dry matter. Similarly, 12pc of drystock farms had a deficit of greater than 20pc of winter feed requirements. The average deficit for this group was 33t DM, or approximately 140t fresh silage at standard dry matter. Joe Patton, dairy specialist with Teagasc, said as always there is huge variation within enterprises and regions. The research shows that dairy farms in the Midlands/North east region have a small deficit of around 3.8pc overall, equivalent to six days feeding in winter. Patton said this is consistent with emergence of a short-term drought earlier in the summer – many dairy farms in this region had to graze first-cut crops and reported light yields at cutting. Previous experience of fodder shortage has shown that farms with deficits of greater than 20pc at the onset of winter face significant practical and financial difficulties feeding their stock. According to Teagasc, there is no clear pattern of scale, location or enterprise to characterise farms with more than 20pc feed deficits. “This indicates that individual farm management decisions, not weather or land type issues, are the primary factor determining feed budget balances.” Teagasc recommends carrying a rolling winter feed surplus of 25-30pc to insulate against weather shocks. While the results of the survey show that many farms are approaching this level, there is still a cohort of farms struggling to balance the books for winter feed in a good year. It says it is unlikely that these farms will face significant fodder availability problems this year, given the national situation, but says there is a significant risk to feed security in years of adverse weather conditions. Fodder stocks are calculated by quantifying total feed stocks minus the total requirements for the sample farm.