On most beef farms, all stock are housed by now. Housed cattle will be fed on a diet of silage and concentrates. Increased levels of meal will be fed this year due to poor silage quality and availability. Aim to maximise animal thrive by following some basic principles during the winter housing period.

1. Keep stock on a consistent diet. Once settled, cattle thrive best when they are fed the same ration at the same time daily. Changing the ration will lead to change of microorganism type and balance in the rumen, this causes rumen inefficiency and digestive upsets.

2. If feeding concentrates, such as rolled barley or wheat; they should be introduced slowly, gradually increasing the amount being fed. 3. Once the amount of ration being fed exceeds 5kg, split the ration feeding the same amount twice daily at the same time each day.

4. Crude protein content is important for growing stock such as weanlings, replacement heifers, store cattle as all of these stock require 15 to 16% CP in a ration: It is energy content of ration that puts the flesh on beef cattle. 5. When purchasing a ration or compound feed from your Agri-merchant or feed supplier, request a list of ingredients. If you look at the label on the bag or the delivery docket, it will list the ingredients in descending order, ie, highest inclusion rates to lowest inclusion rates.