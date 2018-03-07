Beef prices rise 5c/kg as trade begins to find its feet

As the country gets back to normal after the big snow of 2018 the cattle trade is beginning to find its feet.

The IFA's Angus Woods reports that some plants were paying 5c/kg extra or above the general quote of €3.95 for bullocks, while other plants were reported as paying up to €4.10/kg for heifers.

As yesterday wore on, reports began to emerge of factories becoming anxious and willing to pay €4.00/kg for bullocks as they pushed farmers with suitable stock to sell. It is very tempting to buy into the theory that factories will this week spend at least a few days catching up with last week's missed kill.

However, another point is that those intent on selling have also had their days thrown out of sync. They may first decide to have yards fully thawed out and their feeding operations put fully back on track before turning their attention to drawing stock. Moving to the bulls, young bulls under 16 months are reported as operating off a general grid base of €3.95/kg with €4.00 rumoured to have been paid where full loads of better stock were to hand.