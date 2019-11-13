Beef prices: Light at the end of the tunnel may not be a train this time

If you have them, I'm told you can expect to get preferential treatment to the point where full order books are quietly shelved as you're bumped up the list.

Those most successful appear to be those with quality lots of in-spec Angus and to a lesser extent Hereford stock.

Some believe there is. I don't see it happening just yet, however. The supply roadblock that was created by the beef blockade remains but there are tentative indications that if you can't go through it, some at least are managing to get around it.

What does this mean for prices? Officially not a lot, with quotes yesterday seeing both bullocks and heifers continuing on €3.45 and €3.50-3.55/kg respectively.

However, I suspect that more may be in the offing for those with branded Hereford and Angus product.

It's at times like this when the base price is low that bonus schemes such as those operated for Angus and Hereford come into their own. That extra 10-20c/kg certainly sweetens the deal when you're down at €3.45 or €3.50/kg.

Factories are not sweet on bulls, while the cull cow trade also remained unchanged yesterday morning despite talk that prices might ease.

Figures from Bord Bia show that the overall national kill for prime cattle - ie bullocks, heifers and young bulls - to November 2 is running 1.8pc behind the equivalent figure for the first 10 months of 2018 - 1,121,985 as against 1,142,369.

The main driver behind this reduction is a fall-off in the number of steers being processed: at 521,049 their numbers are back 48,577 or 8.5pc.

The heifer and young bull kill is by comparison well up on 2018. Heifers are up 4.4pc or 17,704 to 422,778, with young bulls up 6.3pc or 10,499 to 178,158.

On the cull cow side, the figures show a significant reduction with overall numbers for the period back 13pc to 290,948, from 334,677.

With stories continuing that many suppliers are having to wait to get stock slaughtered due to the backlog created by the blockade, these figures can only be regarded as a rough guide to what cattle remain in the system.

The fall-off in cull cow numbers does reflect the fact that after last year's drought, when the dairy sector moved considerable numbers to reduce costs, a downward adjustment in disposals could be expected.

That said many factories have this autumn cut back their intake of cows as they sought to concentrate on both bullocks and heifers.

In short, because of the disruption created by the pickets it is difficult to get an exact feel for where we're going with numbers.

However, with demand for Angus in particular strong and with some factories willing to push other suppliers onto the back burner to get at what they want, the light at the end of the tunnel may not be a train coming in the opposite direction.

