BEAM scheme 'flexibility' secured - date changes available to farmers

The European Commission will allow Ireland flexibility to set a new reduction period under the Beef Emergency Aid Measure (BEAM) scheme, it has been confirmed.

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue last week wrote to the commission seeking flexibility to offer farmers the choice of changing the reduction year from the existing period of July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021 to a new period of January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021.

However, the new reduction period will only apply to those farmers who opt to apply for the change. Farmers that are currently on track to meet the 5pc nitrogen reduction targets can use the original reference period ending June 30 this year.

Minister McConalogue said: “I welcome the decision by the European Commission to allow Ireland to amend the reduction period under the BEAM scheme for those who require it.

"As the European Commission is a significant funder of BEAM, it was critical that they were consulted on Ireland’s proposed change.

“This was a key priority of mine since taking office as I understood the challenge some farmers had in meeting the 5pc nitrogen reduction element of BEAM.

“The option of a new reduction period now gives those farmers who want it a second opportunity to meet the nitrogen reduction requirement of the scheme,” he said.

The minister said he will now intensify engagement with farm organisations and agricultural consultants to ensure their members and clients are “fully informed” of the requirements of the scheme and the new reduction period.

"My Department will be writing to all of the scheme participants shortly giving updated nitrogen figures to clearly inform them of what they need to do meet the requirements of the scheme and will also be giving advice on how and when they can opt to change the reduction year,” he said.

‘Department failure’

Last week, ICSA Beef Committee chairman Edmund Graham contended that the source of the BEAM problem is not the timeframe, but rather administrative issues at Department level in relation to dates and figures on farmer progress in reducing nitrates levels.

Speaking at the association’s AGM he said: “We don't have up-to-date figures on how we’re performing on our nitrates levels which makes it very hard for a farmer to keep on top of the scheme.

"Several months into the scheme we only received two letters with rolling averages, but we don't have accurate figures to reflect how we're performing on nitrates.

"So no matter what date is set by the commission, unless the Department can get timely figures to farmers there is absolutely no point changing the dates. That is the whole issue.

"To be honest the Department officials have failed us on this, they have not been able to give us the figures and that’s where the problem lies,” said Mr Graham.

The EU and Government-backed beef support package announced in 2019 saw €77m paid out to 33,445 farmers. Last month, it emerged that some 18,000 livestock farmers were deemed not to be compliant with the rules of the scheme.





Online Editors