The Balmoral Show will have a new figurehead this year after its organiser appointed a new boss.

The Balmoral Show will have a new figurehead this year after its organiser appointed a new boss.

New chief executive to take up reins of Balmoral Show

Alan Crowe, who lives in Portstewart, has been selected as the new chief executive of the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society (RUAS).

He is expected to be in the new job, succeeding Colin McDonald, in time for the annual farming extravaganza's 150th outing in May. Mr Crowe, who was educated in Belfast, was former chief executive of Co-Ownership Housing and its subsidiary Own-Co for 13 years.

He attended Royal Belfast Academical Institution and studied a degree in geography at the University of Ulster. The RUAS said Mr Crowe's wife is a farmer's daughter, and co-owner of a farm in Co Tyrone.