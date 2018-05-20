Balmoral Show: Belfast pupils collect unusual but moo-ving spot prize

Students from a Belfast grammar school travelled to the Balmoral Show to collect an unusual competition prize - five Aberdeen Angus-cross calves.

But the calves won't be grazing the turf in the grounds of Belfast Royal Academy; instead, they will be cared for at the Stewartstown farm of biology teacher Andrew Bell.

The five students were among 16 pupils from across Northern Ireland who have been presented with calves by processing firm ABP at the Balmoral Show. The pupils, from four schools in Northern Ireland, will now rear the calves as part of the final stage of an agri-food skills competition for young people, the ABP Angus Youth Challenge.

The farm-to-fork project will see the pupils rear the calves through to finishing and then sell them back to ABP, sharing the net profit among the group. Each group has also been assigned a special project to develop over the next 18 months, exploring innovative proposals for the benefit of future meat production in Northern Ireland. Mr Bell explained why he entered Belfast Royal Academy (BRA) into the competition, even though none of the team has a farming background.