Auction season gets into full swing in the Model county

Auctioneers are hoping that the latest version of the Covid-19 restrictions will allow them to continue transacting business under the gavel and in the presence of the public.

Wexford auctioneer David Quinn of Quinn Property has a number of auctions in the pipeline and among them is the sale of a 57ac holding with residential zoning at Greenmount, Clonhasten just outside Enniscorthy.

It comes to auction with a guide price of €685,000 or €12,000/ac.

Located along the Clonhasten road, just 2km from the centre of Enniscorthy and 3km off the N11 the holding has substantial frontage on to the River Slaney.

It comes with an unoccupied three-bedroom bungalow in need of complete renovation and a two-span shed to the rear of the house.

The land is all in one block and divided into a number of manageable divisions with plenty of road frontage and serviced by a central laneway leading to a hard core yard in the middle of the property. This roadway divides the property.

Most of the lands are zoned for low density residential development and a smaller amount is zoned for community education and agriculture.

David Quinn says that while it adds value to the holding the zoning might take some time to come to fruition. He believes the ground will be used for farming for the foreseeable future.

At auction the property will be offered for sale in two lots with a 17.7ac piece including the house and shed making up one lot.

A second parcel made up of 39.2ac is comprised of one large field and three smaller divisions all in grass aside from 2ac in woodland. According to Mr Quinn the ground is suitable for grazing or tillage.

The Rosslare railway line runs at the back of the property dividing a 4ac parcel from the rest, a parcel that has frontage on to the Slaney.

The holding will be sold at public auction in lots made up of the entire, the 17.7ac and the 39.2ac portion.

The sale takes place at The Courtyard Hotel in Ferns at 3pm on Wednesday, September 9. Gorey farm

A 23ac residential farm at Glenogue, Ballynafad, Gorey will be offered for sale tomorrow by David Quinn, with an overall guide price of around €300,000.

The property is located 2km from Ballynafad, 10km south of Arklow and 15km north of Gorey. The elevated land has great views over the surrounding countryside and out to the sea, 10km away. The Croghan Mountains form a picturesque background.

The property will be offered in two lots comprised of a lovely compact residence on 10ac at the eastern side of a public road with 13ac on the western side. The residence is a traditional stone-built farmhouse with a block extension added more recently. The accommodation includes two bedrooms a kitchen, living room and bathroom downstairs while one bedroom is located upstairs.

Out of doors is a two column A roofed shed and a two column round roofed shed with two lean-tos. The land immediately adjoining the house is made up of good quality grazing ground with plenty of road frontage. The 13ac across the road also has good road frontage and divided into three elevated fields.

The house and outhouses on 10ac is guided at between €180,000 and €200,000 while the 13ac parcel is guided at €8,000/ac. The auction takes place tomorrow, Wednesday 26, at 3pm at the Ashtown Park Hotel, Gorey.

Subhead goes in here please Jim

Two residential farms are going under the hammer in Wexford, reports Jim O'Brien

Indo Farming