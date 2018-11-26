Auction action starts to wind down after summer sales surge

As the year draws in there are mixed results in the auction rooms. From the north midlands to the Golden Vale, the gavel is falling but not as frequently or as swiftly as it did earlier in the year.

As the year draws in there are mixed results in the auction rooms. From the north midlands to the Golden Vale, the gavel is falling but not as frequently or as swiftly as it did earlier in the year.

Mullingar auctioneer James L Murtagh sold a 20ac farm near Mullingar after auction last week and while Padraic Murtagh was not forthcoming about the price made, it is believed it sold for a figure close to the guide of €140,000.

The holding at Cullionmore, 4km from Mullingar, overlooks Lough Owel and is accessed from the road by a wide passageway with cattle handling facilities. The place is all in one field made up of mainly high ground with a natural pond close to the boundary furthest from the road.

At auction the property opened at €80,000 and two bidders drove the price to €118,000, where it was withdrawn. It sold after auction to a solictor believed to be acting for a local buyer.

The same auctioneer was not as fortunate with a 132ac residential holding at Griffinstown on the outskirts of Kinnegad. The grazing farm is made up of top-class grazing ground, a yard with a wide range of dated but useful buildings and a substantial two-storey, four-bedroom farmhouse.

Located between the old N4 and the Kinnegad to Killucan road, there is plenty of road frontage on to the two roads.

The holding was withdrawn from auction somewhat shy of its €1m guide. Active negotiations are under way.

Mr Murtagh had a similar experience with a 41ac farm at Glackstown, not far from Delvin. Made up of 31.6ac of top-class grazing ground and 9.4ac forestry with €1,700 in annual premiums, the holding was withdrawn from auction and is under active negotiation.