Ashtown Katie crowned champion at All-Ireland Angus show

The reigning RDS Aberdeen Angus Champion of Champions has won the coveted 2018 All-Ireland Aberdeen Angus Championship for Kilkenny Angus breeders, Michael and Niamh Barron, Grange, The Rower.

The four-year-old cow, Ashtown Katie, was chosen for the prestigious championship by show judge, Clive Jennings, Enniskeane at the 91st Mohill Agricultural Show in Co Leitrim last weekend.

The winner was picked from an entry of over 100 cattle catalogued for the finals. The champion, a former 1st prize winner at the All-Ireland Aberdeen-Angus Championships as a yearling heifer back in 2015, was described by the judge as a '"hard-working and productive cow with oodles of breed character and fantastic ring presence".

Junior champion and reserve supreme All-Ireland Aberdeen-Angus champion was a young heifer calf, Millbawn Aurora T238 exhibited by Conor Craig and Amanda Bogan, Coolarty, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford.

Meanwhile, the Reserve Senior Championship went to Pat and Finbarr Cahill's three-year-old stock bull Drumhill Lord Harry R635, which was the Reserve Senior Champion at last year's All-Ireland and Supreme Senior Champion at the recent National Livestock Show at Tullamore.

The show celebrated its 91st year and took place at the Sports Complex and McGowan's Field, Cloone Road, Co Leitrim.

The Leitrim Irish Draught Breeders Championship was another highlight of the day.