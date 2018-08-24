Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Friday 24 August 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Ashtown Katie crowned champion at All-Ireland Angus show

L-R Mark O' Rourke (Univet, major sponsor), Mack Crowe (President, Irish Aberdeen-Angus Association), Michael Barron (exhibitor), Niall Faughnan (handler), Niamh Barron (exhibitor) and Clive Jennings (judge) with the 2018 All-Ireland Aberdeen-Angus champion cow, Ashtown Katie.
L-R Mark O' Rourke (Univet, major sponsor), Mack Crowe (President, Irish Aberdeen-Angus Association), Michael Barron (exhibitor), Niall Faughnan (handler), Niamh Barron (exhibitor) and Clive Jennings (judge) with the 2018 All-Ireland Aberdeen-Angus champion cow, Ashtown Katie.

Martin Ryan

The reigning RDS Aberdeen Angus Champion of Champions has won the coveted 2018 All-Ireland Aberdeen Angus Championship for Kilkenny Angus breeders, Michael and Niamh Barron, Grange, The Rower.

The four-year-old cow, Ashtown Katie, was chosen for the prestigious championship by show judge, Clive Jennings, Enniskeane at the 91st Mohill Agricultural Show in Co Leitrim last weekend.

The winner was picked from an entry of over 100 cattle catalogued for the finals. The champion, a former 1st prize winner at the All-Ireland Aberdeen-Angus Championships as a yearling heifer back in 2015, was described by the judge as a '"hard-working and productive cow with oodles of breed character and fantastic ring presence".

Junior champion and reserve supreme All-Ireland Aberdeen-Angus champion was a young heifer calf, Millbawn Aurora T238 exhibited by Conor Craig and Amanda Bogan, Coolarty, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford.

Meanwhile, the Reserve Senior Championship went to Pat and Finbarr Cahill's three-year-old stock bull Drumhill Lord Harry R635, which was the Reserve Senior Champion at last year's All-Ireland and Supreme Senior Champion at the recent National Livestock Show at Tullamore.

The show celebrated its 91st year and took place at the Sports Complex and McGowan's Field, Cloone Road, Co Leitrim.

The Leitrim Irish Draught Breeders Championship was another highlight of the day.

Also Read

Indo Farming

FarmIreland.ie


Top Stories

Bottles of Roundup herbicide, a product of Monsanto (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

Bayer's Monsanto faces 8,000 lawsuits on glyphosate
Pottinger Impress 125

Driving ahead: our machinery expert's top ten new machines
European consumers are looking for higher value cuts.

Italian rise in red meat consumption continues in 2018
Minette Batters, the new president of the National Farmers' Union has said frictionless trade with the EU is vital (Adam Fradgley/NFU/PA)

UK food exports to EU may be stalled by "no deal" Brexit - NFU
Donna Maskery with her children Callum and Sophie. Donna hopes to open up her farm near Donegal town to host wellness and positive mental health events after losing her brother Aaron to suicide in 2012

Donegal farmer to open up her farm to others after losing her much-loved...
The exterior of Belfield House

Video: €3.25m former seat of Odlums magnate with 41acres of pastureland
Photo Brian Farrell

John Large: Heavy lambs are at front of the queue for meal