Arise and follow Donnelly – but taekwondo knockout on FG posh boys cannot mask Fianna Fáil’s power spiral  

SUDDENLY all the excuses fell away. You couldn’t quarantine lots of Irish people coming home. You couldn’t quarantine EU citizens. You couldn’t quarantine Erasmus students. You couldn’t charge EU and Irish citizens. You couldn’t quarantine businesspeople as the economy would grind to a halt. You couldn’t extend the quarantine system beyond a few obscure countries from where there were no direct flights. You wouldn’t have enough hotel rooms to quarantine large numbers.

Last night, Cabinet ministers held an emergency meeting to decide what EU countries to add to the mandatory hotel quarantine list. The urgency comes as the rise in variants on the continent continues unabated. The increasingly bizarre excuses from the Department of Foreign Affairs ebbed away as fast as they sprung up.

After the illogical reasoning from Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney, joined by Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, common sense prevailed. Coveney’s final stance was to point to the need to arrange hotel capacity. In a country full of empty hotels, it was hardly a pressing detail. He also had a whinge about the list of countries to be added leaking before he had seen it. His party leader is being investigated by gardaí for leaking a confidential document. Another colleague’s nickname is ‘The Sieve’ because he leaks so much. Coveney could do with a bit of self awareness.

The divisive Cabinet row between Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael was over. Emerging victorious was Stephen Donnelly, the beleaguered, embattled and battered Minister for Health. The taekwondo black belt from Greystones had delivered a knockout blow to the Fine Gael posh boys. Looking for any port in a storm, Fianna Fáil figures were cherishing a win from the most unlikely of sources. The attempts to gang up on him hadn’t worked. Coveney’s climbdown was abject.

His prevarication for 10 days had merely delayed the inevitable. The delay in adding those high-risk countries to the quarantine list was playing Russian roulette with the variants.

Around 6,000 people arrived into Ireland last week from countries that public health experts advised the Government to put on the mandatory hotel quarantine list.

Nobody is suggesting they were all infected. But the point of the quarantine system was to limit the potential for the virus to come into the country from countries where variants are rampant or there are exorbitantly high case numbers.

At least, that’s what we were told the most stringent quarantine system in Europe was for. It turns out some in Government thought it wasn’t to apply to EU countries, where there is seemingly a more benevolent, collegiate form of the virus.

Fine Gael were spinning last night that they had prevented more countries being added. Big deal. In the end, the public health argument won out.

Donnelly finally showed he does have a bit of backbone and stood his ground.

“To win this round when it was Leo and Simon involved, is a good day’s work. It showed he did have some political balls, which people questioned if he did have at all,” a Government source said.

Donnelly had the high moral ground advantage that comes with the public health advice. Similar to his predecessor, Simon Harris, he stuck to what the experts were recommending. The final list is different to what was initially planned and there’s a bit more thought gone into the process now on additions and removal criterion and how to increase hotel bed capacity. The outcome though is the obliteration of all the bogus arguments coming from the Fine Gael side.

Fianna Fáil TD Paul McAuliffe cast the dispute as an “ideological”, suggesting Fine Gael’s opposition to imposing hotel quarantining rules on more EU countries as having more to do with constituency demographic politics.

Of course, Donnelly’s win on this occasion won’t dramatically change Fianna Fáil’s position in that regard.

The downward spiral in the opinion poll figures is now dominating thinking in the party. The emergency circumstances around the pandemic means there is no sign of a Coalition collapse, a general election or a leadership heave.

The relative safety being promised by the vaccine roll-out in the autumn might change that context. One thing is for sure though: if Fianna Fáil’s nosedive continues, then another 20 TDs are in danger of the chop. It’s a pretty bleak outlook.

The party is currently trailing well below the meltdown of 2011 when it was being blamed for the economic crash.

On that occasion, Fianna Fáil ended up with 20 seats off the back of 17pc of the vote – losing about three quarters of the seats amassed in the Bertie Ahern era and beyond. At this stage, that would be a respectable outcome for a party polling on 11pc, equating to about 17 seats at the next general election. Dublin would be a wipeout and only the most secure would survive. Once again, Fianna Fáil would be staring at oblivion.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin is frequently and unfairly blamed for the demise of the party in its current form. The seeds were sown in the hubris of the Celtic Tiger era.

The latter day decline can also be attributed to the response to the comeback of 2016 and the clever tactic adopted by Enda Kenny ultimately meant the glory was short lived. Fine Gael’s offer to Fianna Fáil to go into coalition left them flummoxed, unable to sit out the term in opposition, resulting in the half in, half out solution of Confidence and Supply.

Therein lay the trap. Fianna Fáil paid the price at last year’s general election. Covid-19 added to the sense of bemusement. Not even a cover version of the old Charlie Haughey number from the 1981 general election, ‘Arise and follow Charlie’ can revive things. Arise and follow Donnelly isn’t quite as catchy.