Angus calf among unique prizes up for grabs in special draw as Offaly school supports Hooves4Hospice campaign

There are many great things about the midlands, but the absence of a hospice is definitely not one of them and an Offaly teacher is playing her part in trying to change that while she simultaneously undergoes treatment for breast cancer.

Breed Hassett is a secondary school teacher in Banagher College and having already raised a whopping €14,500 for Breast Cancer Ireland before Christmas, the Cork native is going a step further as she turns her attention to the Hooves 4 Hospice campaign.

Hooves 4 Hospice is helping to raise funds to build a Level 3 Hospice to provide specialist end-of-life care and support for people in the Midlands (Laois, Offaly, Longford and Westmeath) with the centre to be based in Tullamore.

A family friend of Hassett's kindly donated a stunning Angus calf in order to help her raise much-needed funds and that is just one of the unique prizes up for grabs in a monster draw which will take place on May 19.

The top prize is a two-day break at the Hotel Minella & Leisure Centre in Clonmel, which was kindly donated by the man of the moment John Nallen after he recently watched two of his former charges (Minella Indo and Minella Times) make racing history with Gold Cup and Aintree Grand National glory for Henry de Bromhead.

In association with the TY students in her school and some fellow teachers, Hassett has already raised €3,000 through the sale of €5 raffle tickets, which also offer the chance to win a host of other prizes including a €200 One for All voucher and a €150 voucher for the Radisson Blu Hotel in Athlone.

The Hooves 4 Hospice campaign has been an astounding success with over 420 animals now being reared by farmers taking part in the project as they raise the animals for their lifetime before being sold with the full value then donated to the project.

You can take part in the special draw by clicking here with tickets just €5 each.

Full list of prizes:

1st Prize: Minella Double Package three night stay worth €560

2nd: Angus calf sponsored by Martin Finnerty & bag of calf nuts sponsored by Liffey mills OR its value in cash €300

3rd Prize: 3 bags of sweet tooth grass seed OR its value in cash €200 (Sponsored by J Grennan & Sons)

4th Prize: One for all voucher worth €200 sponsored by Banagher Precast Concrete

5th Prize: €150 voucher for the Radisson Blu Hotel Athlone

6th Prize: Grant Farm Machinery voucher worth €100

7th Prize: A hamper from Kilbeggan Organic Foods worth €50

8th prize: 5 x 25kg bags of meal sponsored by Arrabawn Co-op worth €50

9th prize: 5 x 25kg bags of meal sponsored by Arrabawn Co-op worth €50

10th prize: €25 voucher sponsored by Arrabawn Co-op