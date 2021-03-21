Aldi, Lidl and IFA at war over 'phantom farm' product labels

Supermarket giants Aldi and Lidl have strongly disputed claims made by the Irish Farmers' Association about their product branding policies.

The country's largest farmers' organisation has published advertisements that openly criticise the choice of brand names made by the two supermarket companies.

Both firms have steadily increased their market share in the Irish grocery sector over the past two decades.

They have robustly defended themselves in the face of the farmers' association's claims.

One supermarket director accused the farmers of launching a campaign that was "misleading".

In a statement released last Friday IFA president Tim Cullinan had said it was time "to call retailers out".

He indicated that supermarkets generally in Ireland "are using their own brands to drive down the prices they pay to their suppliers".

Mr Cullinan claimed Aldi and Lidl create new brand names for food products which can imply they are family enterprises but such brand names were just marketing creations that "undermine traditional brands".

He claimed putting "local sounding" brand names on milk products was a marketing device designed to give consumers the impression they were coming from local suppliers. "This has to stop," he said.

Products sold in two discount supermarket chains were from Irish farms, Mr Cullinan conceded in his statement, but he added they were not from 'phantom farms' featured in the names chosen for the brands by Lidl and Aldi.

He referred to the older Irish milk processor companies that are in competition with the Aldi and Lidl brands, saying that these established brands "cannot be sidelined".

In recent years, farm organisations have complained publicly about the falling percentage of the retail price of their milk and other produce which farmers receive.

Mr Cullinan said: "The commitment we have secured from the Government will see a food ombudsman/regulator established this year and it must have "real teeth" and deliver "full transparency on labelling and pricing".

"The trading arrangements between retailers and suppliers has to be rebalanced. And it must show who is getting what from the food chain.

"As farmers, we have to get a better return.

"Our food is produced by real farm families who are working around the clock and to the highest standards," he said.

Speaking to the Sunday Independent this weekend, John Curtin, Aldi group buying director, said: "Ninety-five per cent of the products in our Irish stores are sold under our exclusive private-label brand names, bringing better choice, value and prices to our customers.

"We pay fair prices to all of our suppliers, including farming families, and are extremely proud of our established, long-term, mutually beneficial working relationships.

"Many of our suppliers have worked with us for over 20 years, and as we have invested in our Irish business, their businesses too have grown alongside ours.

"All private label products we sell are correctly labelled and are no different to any other branded products in the market.

"We are fully transparent regarding the Irish producers supplying our stores.

"For example, all of our Irish Dairy Processors' unique registration numbers are on the back of each carton of milk."

He said these can be reviewed at www.gov.ie under the Department of Agriculture Approved Establishments list.

"We fully support and welcome the appointment of a National Food Ombudsman as outlined in the programme for Government," he said.

"We have always maintained open lines of communication with the IFA and are surprised and disappointed they have not raised any of their concerns with us directly prior to launching this misleading campaign."

Lidl said: "Lidl fully disputes the allegations levelled at it through advertising by the Irish Farmers' Association.

"As this is now the subject of legal correspondence we do not feel it is appropriate to make any further comment."

Sunday Independent