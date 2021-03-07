Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 8.9°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Agriculture official says wrongdoing not properly investigated


Department of Agriculture on Kildare Street. Photo: Gerry Mooney Expand

Close

Department of Agriculture on Kildare Street. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Department of Agriculture on Kildare Street. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Department of Agriculture on Kildare Street. Photo: Gerry Mooney

John Greene and Paul Kimmage

A senior official in the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has alleged that fraud, widespread wrongdoing and regulation breaches have not been properly investigated in cases dating back almost a decade.

The official has also claimed that a number of investigations by Department inspectors were hampered by high-level political interference and vested interests.

In one case involving a Kilkenny-based company, Animal Farmacy, an investigation into what were described by an inspector as evidence of breaches of regulations was stopped in its early stages following representations to three senior politicians, including then taoiseach Enda Kenny.

Related Content

Stock image

Politics Premium

Big Read: Paul Kimmage examines the troubling case of the whistleblower in the Department of Agriculture

'John Doe' took a last drag from his cigarette, stubbed the butt into a tray and stepped from the terrace to the laptop on his desk. It was a balmy summer's evening in August 2017 and he had spent months thinking about his job at the Department of Agriculture and the right thing to do about some very inconvenient truths. Now he was doing it: "Dear Minister, pursuant to the Protected Disclosures Act 2014, I wish to make the following Protected Disclosures..."

Most Watched

Privacy