Young bull beef supplies surge ahead

Young bull supplies to the factories are surging as the change over by producers from steer production continues to forge ahead.

Young bull supplies to the factories are surging as the change over by producers from steer production continues to forge ahead.

Supplies of young bulls reached 196,897 head in 2017, which was the second highest ever, despite a fall back in the significant premium prices once commanded over steers.

Greater feed efficiency achieved from bull production has influenced the incentive for farmers to change from steer production on many of the specialist suckler-to-beef farms over the past two decades. However, while some of the added benefit has been eroded by the reversal in the premium on the base price, the earlier finishing and good classification for continentals as bull beef has partly offset the difference.

The ICSA's Eddie Punch said bull beef remained at a stable and sustainable rate for 2017. "It is still very sustainable going forwards this year. In 2017, the demand for beef was well increased compared to previous years and still lower than the year where it was a problem," he said, adding young bull beef was key to maintaining the suckler herd.