Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Thursday 8 March 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Young bull beef supplies surge ahead

Mohill Monaghan Day. Weight 665K. DOB 15/2/17. Breed LMX. Weanling Bull. Price €1870 Photo Brian Farrell
Mohill Monaghan Day. Weight 665K. DOB 15/2/17. Breed LMX. Weanling Bull. Price €1870 Photo Brian Farrell
Eddie Punch

Martin Ryan

Young bull supplies to the factories are surging as the change over by producers from steer production continues to forge ahead.

Supplies of young bulls reached 196,897 head in 2017, which was the second highest ever, despite a fall back in the significant premium prices once commanded over steers.

Greater feed efficiency achieved from bull production has influenced the incentive for farmers to change from steer production on many of the specialist suckler-to-beef farms over the past two decades.

However, while some of the added benefit has been eroded by the reversal in the premium on the base price, the earlier finishing and good classification for continentals as bull beef has partly offset the difference.

The ICSA's Eddie Punch said bull beef remained at a stable and sustainable rate for 2017.

"It is still very sustainable going forwards this year. In 2017, the demand for beef was well increased compared to previous years and still lower than the year where it was a problem," he said, adding young bull beef was key to maintaining the suckler herd.

He said when prices previously collapsed, some farmers moved towards feeding Herefords off the dairy herd, however, they are now heading towards a "glut".

Young bull beef production reached an all-time peak of 207,338 head in 2012. The premium of up to 10c/kg being paid for young bulls over the steer base price, during the mid years of the last decade has been steadily reversed to a deficit of 5-15c/kg in recent years.

Also Read

In 2014, the annual average price for R3 young bulls was 354.3c/kg while the same grade steer was paid 370c/kg (plus VAT).

The average for 2017 was 378c/kg compared to 383c/kg (plus VAT) in favour of the steers.

Indo Farming

FarmIreland.ie




More in Agri-Business

Fodder fears growing again as farmers pick up the pieces
Pic: Justin Farrelly.

Members of Kerry IFA demand to see local branch finances
Stock image

We need to get lucky twice to soften the blow of Brexit

The insurance cover that can unlock and protect the value of key staff on the...
Stock picture

World food prices rise 1.1% in February

The insurance cover that can unlock and protect the value of key staff on the...
Eddie Downey: proud of what he achieved in the IFA Picture: David Conachy

Former IFA President Eddie Downey: Can I not tell the truth now?


Top Stories

Pat Bowden will host a Teagasc Green Acres event on his farm in Lisdowney, Co Kilkenny later this month

Kilkenny farmer's switch from sucklers to rearing 180 calves to beef

Receiver puts €5.5m worth of Offaly farmland up for sale

Farmyard manure is a ready solution to rising fertiliser costs
Stock Image

Cabinet response to fodder crisis criticised by FF
The Claas Liner is ideal for farmers looking to do their own silage raking

A classy tedder - The new Claas silage kit is designed for small to medium-sized...
Stock image

Wind farm operator loses High Court challenge to a refusal of permission for...
Around two-and-a-half million ewes will be lambing on 30,000 farms over the coming weeks

Schmallenberg virus appears to have spread further north in Ireland in 2017...