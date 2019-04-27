Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Saturday 27 April 2019

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Yara, IBM to offer digital services to farmers

IBM's New York offices
IBM's New York offices

Victoria Klesty

Fertilizer maker Yara International and IBM plan to launch digital farming services later this year to help boost crop yields, eventually targeting 100 million hectares, or close to 7 percent of arable land worldwide, they said.

Norway-based Yara is among the world’s largest fertilizer makers, reporting revenues of $12.9 billion last year from operations in more than 60 countries.

Weather data will be among the specific areas of cooperation between the two companies, combining analysis from several IBM units with Yara’s knowledge of crops.

“The joint platform will not only provide hyperlocal weather forecasts but will in addition give real-time actionable recommendations, tailored to the specific needs of individual fields/crops,” the companies added.

As the joint platform expands, the companies will seek to integrate it into IBM Food Trust, a blockchain-enabled network of food chain players.

“This will allow for greater traceability and supply chain efficiency as well as ways to tackle food fraud, food waste and sustainability,” the companies said.

Also Read

Reuters

FarmIreland.ie




More in Agri-Business

General view of the European Parliament in Strasbourg. Photo: REUTERS

Alan Matthews: CAP reform remains in limbo but will be affected by...
Asda (Chris Radburn/PA)

Blocking of Asda merger 'good for farmers'
Dale Farm CEO Nick Whelan

Cheesemaking ends in Fivemiletown as creamery is closed
Stock photo

Farming has 'huge potential' to produce renewable gas
Edwin Symes: 'I have met loads of people in farming who have the disease'.

Farmer with Lyme disease: 'My workload had to halve'
Photo Mark Stedman/Photocall Ireland

Glanbia shares fall as investors revolt over Talbot pay hike
Photo: Getty Images

Bayer gets Monsanto profit boost but legal burden mounts


Top Stories

Robert Watson

'If they cut CAP payments, that will be the end of the beef sector'
The 72ac parcel of land is located at the Kilmurry Estate near Thomastown

Prime Kilkenny land with lots of potential
A forest researcher points at a bark beetle near the village of Markvartice, Czech Republic, April 5, 2019. Picture taken April 5, 2019. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Climate change to blame as bark beetles ravage central Europe's forests
The IFA stage a protest outside the Allied Irish Bank's AIB AGM which was taking place in the Ballsbridge Hotel. Picture: Finbarr O'Rourke.

Banks shutting farmers out from small loan deals
Motorists clear the roadway after a fallen tree blocked the main Killarney to Dingle road at Aghadoe, Killarney during the height of Storm Hannah on Friday evening. Photo: Don MacMonagle

Storm Hannah: Status Red alert among five warnings issued by Met Éireann as...
William Flynn, Tullyvillage, Newbridge, Ballinasloe, exhibitor, with Reserve Senior Champion, Tullyvillage Netherville and Darragh McManus, judge.

Prices slightly off in busy trade at Charolais sale
Ballybrada - 'an Irish mansion built on rashers'

'A mansion built on rashers' - Former home and lands of rasher baron...