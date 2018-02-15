Farm Ireland
'Working so close to the farm means I can help dad in the evenings'

Shane Reape: Junior Design Engineer,  Major equipment International Ltd

Engineering Graduate Shane Reape working in Major Equipment International Ltd. in Ballyhaunis, Co. Mayo. Photo: Keith Heneghan
Engineering Graduate Shane Reape working in Major Equipment International Ltd. in Ballyhaunis, Co. Mayo. Photo: Keith Heneghan

A graduate of Mechanical Engineering at NUIG, Shane Reape from Ballina, Co Mayo counts himself lucky to have secured employment in his field in his native county.

The 25-year-old has been working for Major Equipment Intl Ltd for the last year-and-a-half and says he can be home in Ballyhaunis in the evening, just under 55km away, in time to help his father on the farm.

Mr Reape grew up on the farm and his father is an agricultural contractor.

"That's probably where my interest in machinery came from and why I studied Mechanical Engineering," he said.

"When I finished college I couldn't find work so returned to Ballina where I was working part-time and then the job came up with Major Equipment."

His job involves developing prototype machines and improving existing machinery, based on customer feedback.

He also works on parts for the customised tankers, so there's lots of variety with the job and opportunities to learn.

"There's something different every day. That's why I like it," he adds.

He can still be involved in farming and helps his father out in the evenings and at the weekends.

"When the weather was good they gave me a week off at work so I could help Dad in the summertime when he was busy with silage."

He says a lot of his class from university are based in either Galway or Dublin and some have had to go abroad to find work.

He sees his long-term future with Major Equipment Intl Ltd.

"I grew up with this and it's the only thing I have an interest in and I wouldn't stick some place where I didn't have the interest, so I'd imagine it will be long term. Hopefully anyway."


