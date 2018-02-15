'Working so close to the farm means I can help dad in the evenings'
Shane Reape: Junior Design Engineer, Major equipment International Ltd
A graduate of Mechanical Engineering at NUIG, Shane Reape from Ballina, Co Mayo counts himself lucky to have secured employment in his field in his native county.
The 25-year-old has been working for Major Equipment Intl Ltd for the last year-and-a-half and says he can be home in Ballyhaunis in the evening, just under 55km away, in time to help his father on the farm.
Mr Reape grew up on the farm and his father is an agricultural contractor.
"That's probably where my interest in machinery came from and why I studied Mechanical Engineering," he said.
"When I finished college I couldn't find work so returned to Ballina where I was working part-time and then the job came up with Major Equipment."
His job involves developing prototype machines and improving existing machinery, based on customer feedback.
He also works on parts for the customised tankers, so there's lots of variety with the job and opportunities to learn.
"There's something different every day. That's why I like it," he adds.