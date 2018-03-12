Farm Ireland
'Working in Ballyhaunis, we don't have to deal with the traffic'

Eibhlin Murphy, Marketing Manager, Major Equipment Ireland Limited
Majella O'Sullivan

When Eibhlin Murphy relocated home to Ballyhaunis, Co Mayo from Dublin 12 years ago it was to take up a job in the family business, Major Equipment.

The move might have been inevitable but she says she put it off for this long to explore other opportunities and gain experience to bring to the company set up by her father and uncle in 1976.

She reveals she always helped out during school and college holidays and enjoyed the work but when she was choosing her college option she was torn between Speech Therapy and Business, eventually opting for Business Studies with German at UCD.

"I worked in Dublin for a while, doing accounts in Xerox before going to Australia and working in a bank and then in another company doing marketing," she says.

"I started working in England for Major Equipment Intl Ltd as a 'help out' for six months but ended up staying for two years.

"But then I left and worked for another company. I felt I was too young and I wanted to see how other places did things and get a bit more experience in marketing."

The family business was growing and there was a genuine need for someone to look after marketing, which up until then had been done by various people on an ad hoc basis.

"My dad kept on saying there was a job there for me and in the end I said I'd give it a go and I loved it," she adds.

"I've always loved agricultural machinery and I used to work in the stores every summer and knew all the spare parts and how the equipment works.

"I probably was always destined for it even though I didn't realise it at 18." Today she is the Marketing Manager at Major Equipment.

Although she acknowledges how lucky she is, Ms Murphy says that returning to a family business can often mean you have more to prove than another employee. Since she joined, she's had the opportunity to further her studies.

"I did a Post Grad in Management and another one in International Selling with Enterprise Ireland through the DIT, so I try to stay on top of things and see the bigger picture and get fresh ideas," she said.

There are also huge advantages to living in Co Mayo.

"We don't have to deal with the traffic. It only takes me a few minutes to get to work. The slower and more relaxed pace of life suits me.

"I have a family now, and there are good schools in the locality," she said.


