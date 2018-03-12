When Eibhlin Murphy relocated home to Ballyhaunis, Co Mayo from Dublin 12 years ago it was to take up a job in the family business, Major Equipment.

'Working in Ballyhaunis, we don't have to deal with the traffic'

The move might have been inevitable but she says she put it off for this long to explore other opportunities and gain experience to bring to the company set up by her father and uncle in 1976.

She reveals she always helped out during school and college holidays and enjoyed the work but when she was choosing her college option she was torn between Speech Therapy and Business, eventually opting for Business Studies with German at UCD. "I worked in Dublin for a while, doing accounts in Xerox before going to Australia and working in a bank and then in another company doing marketing," she says.

"I started working in England for Major Equipment Intl Ltd as a 'help out' for six months but ended up staying for two years. "But then I left and worked for another company. I felt I was too young and I wanted to see how other places did things and get a bit more experience in marketing."