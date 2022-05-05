Farming

Winning over farmers the key to activist plan to unlock Glanbia

John Mulligan

Clearway has urged the group to sell its European joint venture cheese operations and spin off its performance nutrition business

Glanbia chief executive Siobhán Talbot. Photo: Aidan Crawley/Bloomberg

Glanbia chief executive Siobhán Talbot. Photo: Aidan Crawley/Bloomberg

Glanbia chief executive Siobhán Talbot. Photo: Aidan Crawley/Bloomberg

Glanbia chief executive Siobhán Talbot. Photo: Aidan Crawley/Bloomberg

An activist investor pushing for Glanbia to be split says his plan will effectively double the value of the group to more than €6bn. Yesterday's public letter setting out the potential prize is a good way to get that message to farmer-shareholders who can swing the PLC his way.

But Gianluca Ferrari, the founder and chief executive of Frankfurt-based Clearway Capital, may have to do more to get those local voters sufficiently riled up to row in behind his battleplan.

