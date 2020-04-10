Farming

Wings clipped: Butterflies stall Co Kildare solar farm proposals

Clouded: Butterfly concerns have delayed a planning decision on a major solar farm scheme

Concerns around the fate of small skipper and marsh fritillary butterflies have delayed An Bord Pleanála in making a ruling on plans for a large-scale solar farm for Co Kildare.

The planning board was due to make a decision on the Bord na Móna and ESB application in recent days.

The two organisations are planning the solar farm project across a 494 acre site 6.5km north of the village of Allenwood.

One hundred and fifty people are to be employed during the 25-month construction phase if the scheme secures the green light. However, the appeals board has delayed making a decision on the plan after receiving an objection from Butterfly Conservation Ireland against the scheme.

