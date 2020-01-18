Wine-fed beef - the meat of the future?

The last five years, he said, have been the warmest five-year period in history and this has impacted how people feel about the environment, with 67pc of people thinking climate change is a direct threat to the safety of their nation.

With the world's population set to rise from 7.8bn to 9bn in 15 years, he said it will continue to be accompanied by a huge growth in the middle-classes, while consumers will become more and more influenced by technology.

Rory McDonnell, from Bord Bia, told a meat marketing seminar that a new world of protein consumption is emerging, as people's habits and the environment changes.

With that background, protein will not just be about meat, but the role and presence of non-traditional meats will become more prominent.

Six years ago just 1pc of the US population claimed to be vegan, but today 6pc of the US population claims to be vegan.

"That puts meat into a sharp focus and there is a growing concern around the impact of meat on the environment - 44pc of European adults consider meat consumption to be harmful for the environment," said McDonnell.

By 2040, he said, lab-grown meat will account for 30pc of all meat consumed globally, but conventional meal consumption is only expected to drop by 3pc.

Justin Sherrard, global animal protein strategist with Rabobank, told the seminar that consumers are choosing meats with sustainability claims. Plant-based burgers, he said, will be the growth area to 2030, coming from a small base right now.

He also said sustainability is poised to shape production and consumption in the 2020s.

"Alternative proteins are poised for ongoing growth, although some of the sparkle is fading."

Analysis from Bord Bia, presented by McDonnell, found that over a fifth of adults worldwide are actively trying to increase their protein intake and the future role of meat will evolve.

"Meat continues to have a fundamental role in diets worldwide, now and into the future, even as consumption of lab meats and vegan replacements rises," he said.

"The nature of this role is changing, with consumer expectations around meat greater than ever.

"Furthermore, people want to be informed about the meat they purchase and will respond to claims that instill trust and confidence."

McDonnell said the "premiumisation" of meat products is a key trend in the future

"People are more likely to reduce rather than cut out meat - it's more about flexitarianism. At the moment meat is still king. For every veggie burger sold, 28 beef burgers are sold," he said, pointing out that on Instagram the most popular pictures of food are meat-based.

Consumer trends, he said, will see demand for beef that is marketed as 'never frozen, no antibiotics and no hormones', while micro-trends such as 7-8 year-old-beef are emerging.

Further, consumers will see meat as a 'healthy indulgence', where clean labelling will be key. He said the demand here will be for 'free-from' meat, or meats blended with vegetables to create a less calorific offering.

McDonnell pointed to Australian firm Baume, a luxury meat brand that has developed wine-fed, hand-selected Angus beef. The cattle are fed wine - one and a half litres daily - for up to two months before slaughter, with the company claiming the end product rivals the renowned Wagyu beef. It is destined to be eaten only in the finest restaurants.

Other trends, he said, will be an increase in a 'less is more' attitude towards meat.

"This is about ethical and sustainable consumption of meat," he said. "Carbon-neutral beef is already being marketed in Australia and we can expect to see such wording on beef in Europe soon."

Sherrard warned the meat sector that it needs to step outside its 'echo chamber' and hear what consumers are hearing.

"We are asking consumers to pay more for proteins/meats yet they are hearing they should pay less and buy other types of protein. We need to be part of the conversation with them around protein choices," he said.

Pressures

Meanwhile, Bord Bia CEO Tara McCarthy, acknowledged the pressures faced by the industry but underlined its ability to respond.

"Undoubtedly, we face into a future where meat consumption is changing, with consumers looking to eat less but better," she said.

"However, the Irish meat industry, underpinned by the efforts of our primary producers and farmers, is extremely well-placed to deliver on these needs and provide the reassurances and innovative solutions that increasingly discerning consumers look for around transparency, animal welfare, and sustainability.

"Origin Green, our national sustainability programme, remains key to meeting many of these needs, while strengthening our competitive position as a global meat supplier."

Indo Farming