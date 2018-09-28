Will UK consumers demand a cheap food policy post Brexit?

Approximately 50pc of people shopping in Tesco in the UK have £85 or less to feed a family for a week, IFA President Joe Healy told a Brexit briefing this week.

Healy said he feared that post-Brexit the UK will pursue a cheap food policy, importing food from South American countries.

He said not only would this be damaging to UK farmers, but also to Irish farmers, who are hugely reliant on the UK as an export destination.

A cheap food policy in the UK, Healy said could see the UK look to strike a trade deal with South American countries if a hard Brexit occurs.

UK farmers that think in the moment and not down the line, he said, were seeing the benefits of the falling sterling, as they get their CAP payments in euro.

While the UK contributes about €6bn to the overall CAP budget of €56bn, UK farmers he said get about €3bn of that so net loss to CAP could be about €3bn.

RTE Europe Editor Tony Connelly told the meeting in Loughrea that Brexiteers don't realise €40bn is what the UK has committed to legally, the exit bill is for stuff already committed too, but EU budget would be impacted and CAP would come under attack.

"I think everything will be hit in a hard Brexit," Mr Connelly said.