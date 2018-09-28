Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Friday 28 September 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Will UK consumers demand a cheap food policy post Brexit?

Ellie Donnelly

Ellie Donnelly

Approximately 50pc of people shopping in Tesco in the UK have £85 or less to feed a family for a week, IFA President Joe Healy told a Brexit briefing this week.

Healy said he feared that post-Brexit the UK will pursue a cheap food policy, importing food from South American countries.

He said not only would this be damaging to UK farmers, but also to Irish farmers, who are hugely reliant on the UK as an export destination.

A cheap food policy in the UK, Healy said could see the UK look to strike a trade deal with South American countries if a hard Brexit occurs.

UK farmers that think in the moment and not down the line, he said, were seeing the benefits of the falling sterling, as they get their CAP payments in euro.

While the UK contributes about €6bn to the overall CAP budget of €56bn, UK farmers he said get about €3bn of that so net loss to CAP could be about €3bn.

RTE Europe Editor Tony Connelly told the meeting in Loughrea that Brexiteers don't realise €40bn is what the UK has committed to legally, the exit bill is for stuff already committed too, but EU budget would be impacted and CAP would come under attack.

"I think everything will be hit in a hard Brexit," Mr Connelly said.

Also Read

Online Editors

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Agri-Business

Larry Goodman

Goodman's ABP to invest £17m in Scotland

Dairy in the driving seat: What are the defining long-term trends in Irish...
The ICSA president Patrick Kent

New CAP package must take account of incomes divide: ICSA
Glanbia Ireland has a 2.4 billion litre milk pool from 4,800 suppliers

Glanbia appoints new Group Chairman to replace Henry Corbally
Minister for Agriculture, Food and The Marine, Michael Creed. Photo: Colin O'Riordan

Creed warns of trade war impacts on Irish exports
British Environment Secretary Michael Gove Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Processors alarmed by British plan to ban live exports
The $62.5 billion deal that will create by far the largest seeds and pesticides maker. REUTERS/Marco Bello/File Photo

Bayer wins US nod for Monsanto deal to create agriculture giant


Top Stories

President of IFA Joe Healy and RTE's Europe Editor Tony Connelly guest speakers at the

'Everything, including CAP, will be hit if there is a hard Brexit'
A wool sale room sign is pictured outside an auction, sampling and storage and distribution centre in Yennora, Sydney, Australia September 20, 2018. Picture taken September 20, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Barrett

Buyers battle at Australian wool auction as drought cuts supplies
Albert de Cogan prepares for the day ahead as normality returned at Ploughing 2018. Picture; Gerry Mooney

Opinion: Ploughing chiefs should honour any unused tickets at next year's event
Joe Healy President of The IFA and Pat Mc Cormack President of the ICMSA.

Farm leaders round on Minister over low-interest loan scheme
Stock Picture

Man dies following farm accident in North Tipperary
Stock image

Price gap widens in land market
Stock Image.

The dairy farmers who have switched to beef production