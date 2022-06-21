Why this family switched from dairy to Dexters – and how they made it work

Jerry O'Riordan with his herd of Dexters. He has built up his herd to 30, and is finishing a total of 60 per year.

Conor in the milking parlour which is now unused but still fit for purpose.

Diarmuid looks after the sales and marketing of Brave Herders.

Conor at the O'Riordan family farmhouse which is surrounded by the farm.

Conor says Dexter beef is known for its distinct marbling, making it a premium product.

Conor with local contractor Brendan Healy taking advantage of the good weather bringing in the silage.

Brave Herders' steaks. Dexter meat is full of omega3, omega 6 and omega 9, according to Diarmuid.

The Dexters graze on the commonage, which has Coomeetatrush waterfall at the centre.

The O'Riordans' herd of Dexters grazing on the farm in Millstreet, Cork. Pictures by Denis Boyle.

Conor O'Riordan who looks after the family farm with his father Jerry. Pictures by Denis Boyle.

The O’Riordans went with their hearts when they sold their herd of 70 dairy cows in 2017 and bought a small herd of Dexters.

The family didn’t know where the venture would take them, but fast forward five years and they’re now supplying some of Ireland’s best hotels and restaurants with their ‘world-class’ beef from their Brave Herders farm in Millstreet, Co Cork.

“When our father Jerry was growing up, everyone in the townland kept one or two Dexters and they’d graze the hedgerows or country roads while they were at work,” says Diarmuid, who looks after the sales and marketing.

Conor, who runs the farm with his father, adds: “Dad has always felt a connection to Dexters and said he’d buy them when the day came that he’d finished dairying,” says Conor, who runs the farm with his father. “I was always somewhat involved in the farm but it was only when the pandemic hit that I became involved full-time.”

The O'Riordans' herd of Dexters grazing on the farm in Millstreet, Cork. Pictures by Denis Boyle.

The O'Riordans' herd of Dexters grazing on the farm in Millstreet, Cork. Pictures by Denis Boyle.

Dairying had been in the O’Riordan family for over 50 years before Jerry decided to exit.

“Our grandfather started it — the farm has been in the family for five generations and every generation has tried something a little different,” says Diarmuid.

Although Jerry enjoyed milking cows, the time and effort it demanded made him realise he wanted a change.

“He had gone down to once-a-day milking and eventually decided it was time to stop, but he still wanted to continue farming,” says Diarmuid.

“It was more for sentimental reasons than anything that he got into the Dexters, We didn’t know there would be such a market for them.

“Dad bought an established herd of 14 cows with calves at foot to start with. They are more likely to settle in that way. He bought them from Northern Ireland — that’s where the most established Dexter breeders are. We now finish 60 a year in total.”

Conor says Dexter beef is known for its distinct marbling, making it a premium product.

Conor says Dexter beef is known for its distinct marbling, making it a premium product.

Despite their diminutive size, Diarmuid says Dexters are still the same price to buy as conventional cattle.

“They’re half the size of breeds like Aberdeen Angus or Simmental but they have a similar live-weight price, so if you’re selling the meat, you need to be getting a higher price.”

Diarmuid feels they entered the market at the right time as Dexter meat is becoming more popular throughout the world.

“People are opting for a more flexitarian diet, eating less meat but better-quality meat.

“Dexter meat is known for its distinct marbling, making it a premium product. It’s naturally more tender than other meat and it’s high in omega-3, omega-6 and omega-9.

“Dexters have more compact cuts and joints too, because of the animal’s size. The beef has a strong visual appeal as well because it’s ruby red in colour.”

The O’Riordans had their first stock ready for the market just as the pandemic hit, closing the avenue of restaurants and hotels, so they were forced to come up with a new plan.

“The market wasn’t there for Dexters in the factory so, we decided to try selling directly to the customer,” says Diarmuid.

Brave Herders' steaks. Dexter meat is full of omega3, omega 6 and omega 9, according to Diarmuid.

Brave Herders' steaks. Dexter meat is full of omega3, omega 6 and omega 9, according to Diarmuid.

“We developed a website and social media platforms. We created a brand so that we could tell our story and assure people that we really did have something to offer.

“We started selling Dexter steaks and burgers through the website, supplying Cork, Kerry and Dublin.

“The social media presence also really helped with the marketing when we approached local butchers.”

The first butcher to take on the O’Riordan’s Dexter beef was McCarthy’s of Kanturk which works in conjunction with Feoil Ó Crualaoí’s abattoir at Ballincollig. The O’Riordans continue to stock McCarthy’s while Ó Crualaoí’s continue to take care of the processing and packaging for them.

“The number of abattoirs in Ireland is declining rapidly for a lot of reasons; there’s not many butchers who have their own abattoir anymore so we were lucky to find the partners we did,” says Diarmuid.

“We also started supplying Neighbourhood Foods in Cork. You can buy our meat on their website.”

The O’Riordans recently partnered with La Rousse Foods, owned by Musgraves and are now supplying hotels and restaurants throughout Ireland.

Diarmuid looks after the sales and marketing of Brave Herders.

Diarmuid looks after the sales and marketing of Brave Herders.

“We struck up a conversation with them after McCarthy’s posted about our meat on social media.”

The O’Riordans take their cattle to the abattoir a couple of times per month, in batches of four.

“There’s a 50-60c premium on the base price for Dexter beef compared to regular beef,” says Diarmuid. “You need that extra edge (to make a profit).

Diarmuid says that although the farm income has taken a dip since exiting the dairy industry, their lifestyle has improved.

“Income has been affected because you don’t get the milk cheque every month. But your costs go down dramatically and it’s less labour intensive for my father and brother. It’s a different lifestyle.”

The latest venture for Brave Herders is a new Dexter beef dripping product.

“We’re working with UCC to develop a dripping product. Fat from around the Dexter liver goes through a filtration process and ends up like a stock cube. It can be used for cooking then, it’s most popular for use when frying chips. We have a grant with UCC to develop this specific product for next year.”

Conor with local contractor Brendan Healy taking advantage of the good weather bringing in the silage.

Conor with local contractor Brendan Healy taking advantage of the good weather bringing in the silage.

Long term, Conor says they want to expand to supplying the supermarkets, while also diversifying further.

“The goal is to eventually it the supermarkets but we would also like to diversify with other native Irish breeds like the Kerry,” he says. “I’m also looking into chickens.”

‘They like their freedom, they’re very hardy, they don’t need much looking after’

Dexter cows are smaller than their continental counterparts, but they’re not quieter, according to Jerry O’Riordan.

“They can be a bit wild — they don’t like being curtailed, and they took while to get used to because the dairy cows are so quiet,” he says.

Jerry O'Riordan with his herd of Dexters. He has built up his herd to 30, and is finishing a total of 60 per year.

Jerry O'Riordan with his herd of Dexters. He has built up his herd to 30, and is finishing a total of 60 per year.

“They’re nearly the opposite to regular cows when it comes to care, though — they like their freedom and they’re very hardy, they don’t need much looking after.

“We have plenty of housing from the dairy but we have to let them out even in the winter sometimes. They don’t like being in, they’d much rather sleep outside.”

Jerry’s son Conor says the Dexters only require a quarter of the ground the dairy herd used, leaving room for further diversification.

“Overall the farm is 70ha (173ac) — the Dexters graze on a quarter of it and we use the rest for silage, we sell it,” he says.

“We’re part of a commonage so they graze there too. They can walk between our land and the commonage so going out to check them in the morning is always fun — they could be anywhere.

“They’re native to Ireland so they’re in their natural habitat.

“They grazed on the tops of briars, the rushes — they’d eat anything. They’re very different to the dairy stock in that sense.

“We’ve a great love for them now, they’ve got a great temperament.”

Jerry adds: “When I was young our neighbours were getting out of cows and we bought some of their stock. One of the cows was a Dexter and they’d been milking her by hand.

“We continued that and in 1973 we put in a herringbone milking parlour, but the Dexter cow wouldn’t fit inside it. She ended up getting mastitis and we sold her on, but I always said that when I’d finish milking cows, I’d buy in Dexters.

“They’ve brought a new angle to the farm and we’re enjoying what we’re doing.”

Conor at the O'Riordan family farmhouse which is surrounded by the farm.

Conor at the O'Riordan family farmhouse which is surrounded by the farm.

Farm Diversification Q&A:

What level of start-up costs did you incur in setting up the business?

Each Dexter heifer with a calf at foot is around €1,200. We bought a herd of 14 to start. We used the funds from the sale of the dairy herd.

It was a change because dairy cows know more than you, they know when they need to be milked etc.

But when you bring in a new herd of a different breed, they don’t know their surroundings and it takes time for them to settle in, so the first year was hard.

Are there any grants or payments available for keeping rare breeds?

There are rare-breed payments through GLAS so it’s important to avail of those.

Did you find anyone helpful for advice?

The Irish Dexter Society was very helpful and I’d encourage anyone thinking of getting into Dexters to talk to them. You can register your Dexters through the society which is important for traceability and certification.

How long did it take to get the business up and running?

About two years. We had to rear the calves and get everything established.

How did you know there would be a market for your beef?

We didn’t. Getting into the Dexters was more sentimental than anything in the beginning. But we tried the beef with family and friends and got great feedback, which gave us confidence the market was there.

What has been the biggest challenge?

Because they’re half the size of say an Aberdeen Angus, you only get half the volume of meat, so you need to demand a premium price for it because you still have the same expense.

What advice would you give to someone thinking of starting a farm business?

Usually, you’ll need to develop a logo and a brand that can tell your story. Personal connection is very helpful when marketing.

You need to find a trusted partner to work with to develop an online presence. It can be expensive.

My background in digital advertising allowed us to do this at a minimal cost but when you’re going out looking for someone to take care of this aspect, it can be tricky.