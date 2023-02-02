Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 11°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Why this Corkman sold his stock to build his farm business

Luke Murphy realised he couldn’t continue to milk 200 goats a day as well as run Ardsallagh Cheese so he sold his herd to focus on ‘where the value was’. Now he buys in all his milk, and his premium produce is sold all across Ireland. But he still recommends goat farming as ‘a great diversification project’

Happy in his work: Luke Murphy, manager of Ardsallagh Goat&rsquo;s Cheese in Woodstock, Carrigtohill, Co. Cork. Photos: Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision Expand
Luke with his range of produce Expand
Provision 190123 Cranberry Roulade Soft Chhese being made at Ardsallagh Goat's Cheese in Woodstock, Carrigtohill, Co. Cork with the &lsquo;Pntom&rsquo; cheese, a soft gaot&rsquo;s cheese covered in sprinkled ash salt. Pic Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision Expand
Luke with goats Expand
Aubrey Potgieter, master Cheesemaker at Ardsallagh Expand
Siobhan and apprentice Stephe Decarsin separating whey Expand
The cheesemaking process Expand
The cranberry roulade soft cheese Expand
Aubre, Luke, Siobhan and Stephe Expand
Provision 190123 Luke Murphy, Manager of Ardsallagh Goat's Cheese in Woodstock, Carrigtohill, Co. Cork Pic Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision Expand
Aubrey Potgieter, master cheesemaker at Ardsallagh, with the &lsquo;Phantom&rsquo; cheese, a soft goat&rsquo;s cheese covered in sprinkled ash salt Expand
Luke with his range of cheeses Expand
Luke with his range of cheeses Expand
Cranberry roulade soft cheese being made on the farm Expand
Luke's sister Siobhan, a cheesemaker Expand
Siobhan and apprentice cheesemaker Stephe Decarsin separating whey Expand

Close

Happy in his work: Luke Murphy, manager of Ardsallagh Goat&rsquo;s Cheese in Woodstock, Carrigtohill, Co. Cork. Photos: Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision

Happy in his work: Luke Murphy, manager of Ardsallagh Goat’s Cheese in Woodstock, Carrigtohill, Co. Cork. Photos: Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision

Luke with his range of produce

Luke with his range of produce

Provision 190123 Cranberry Roulade Soft Chhese being made at Ardsallagh Goat's Cheese in Woodstock, Carrigtohill, Co. Cork with the &lsquo;Pntom&rsquo; cheese, a soft gaot&rsquo;s cheese covered in sprinkled ash salt. Pic Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision

Provision 190123 Cranberry Roulade Soft Chhese being made at Ardsallagh Goat's Cheese in Woodstock, Carrigtohill, Co. Cork with the ‘Pntom’ cheese, a soft gaot’s cheese covered in sprinkled ash salt. Pic Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision

Luke with goats

Luke with goats

Aubrey Potgieter, master Cheesemaker at Ardsallagh

Aubrey Potgieter, master Cheesemaker at Ardsallagh

Siobhan and apprentice Stephe Decarsin separating whey

Siobhan and apprentice Stephe Decarsin separating whey

The cheesemaking process

The cheesemaking process

The cranberry roulade soft cheese

The cranberry roulade soft cheese

Aubre, Luke, Siobhan and Stephe

Aubre, Luke, Siobhan and Stephe

Provision 190123 Luke Murphy, Manager of Ardsallagh Goat's Cheese in Woodstock, Carrigtohill, Co. Cork Pic Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision

Provision 190123 Luke Murphy, Manager of Ardsallagh Goat's Cheese in Woodstock, Carrigtohill, Co. Cork Pic Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision

Aubrey Potgieter, master cheesemaker at Ardsallagh, with the &lsquo;Phantom&rsquo; cheese, a soft goat&rsquo;s cheese covered in sprinkled ash salt

Aubrey Potgieter, master cheesemaker at Ardsallagh, with the ‘Phantom’ cheese, a soft goat’s cheese covered in sprinkled ash salt

Luke with his range of cheeses

Luke with his range of cheeses

Luke with his range of cheeses

Luke with his range of cheeses

Cranberry roulade soft cheese being made on the farm

Cranberry roulade soft cheese being made on the farm

Luke's sister Siobhan, a cheesemaker

Luke's sister Siobhan, a cheesemaker

Siobhan and apprentice cheesemaker Stephe Decarsin separating whey

Siobhan and apprentice cheesemaker Stephe Decarsin separating whey

/

Happy in his work: Luke Murphy, manager of Ardsallagh Goat’s Cheese in Woodstock, Carrigtohill, Co. Cork. Photos: Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision

Tamara Fitzpatrick Twitter Email

It was a no-brainer for the Murphys to stop milking their goat herd and sell them to their neighbour. The job of milking 200 goats twice a day, which took two hours each time, was not sustainable with the cheese processing, according to Luke Murphy, manager of Ardsallagh Cheese in Carrigtohill, East Cork.

We found it too difficult to run the farm and the business together and we felt that the cheesemaking was where the value was for us,” he says.

Most Watched

Privacy