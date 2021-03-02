Why this agro-foresters wants to ‘put the livestock into the kind of environment they are meant to be in’

German-born Ragna Gruendler, who settled in Ireland almost “by accident”, has turned what was once unproductive land into a luscious agroforest, in Connolly, Co Clare.

“My foster-parents in Germany were farmers and I spent a lot of time working there as a teenager,” she says.

“At the same time, I did an apprenticeship in north Germany on a mixed-enterprise farm where I milked 150 cows every day and looked after the other beef cattle, goats and sheep.

Ragna in her forest of native species

Ragna in her forest of native species

“Although I worked 16-hour days on both farms, it instilled in me a love for agriculture and gave me a great start, as I saw first-hand how farming should be done.”

In 2001 Ragna took a trip to Ireland… and she has been here ever since.

“I was looking out at the fields and the livestock around me and I just didn’t want to go. So, I sold whatever I had in Germany and moved to Ireland spontaneously,” she says.

After arriving in Shannon Airport, life for Ragna was about to get even more unexpected.

“Things didn’t work out well with my living situation and I was left with only the clothes on my back. I had truly little money and no idea what I was going to do,” she says.

She was then presented with the opportunity of moving into a derelict farmhouse, in exchange for managing the owner’s land.

“He showed me the house, which was basically in ruins, and the land that surrounded it. It wasn’t pretty or nice, but something drew me to it,” she says.

After five years, Ragna quit the job and bought the farmhouse and one hectare of adjoining land.

“I started off with a pet pig, some chickens and two horses of my own on that hectare.”

A few years later, she got the chance to buy a further 10 hectares beside her smallholding.

“I had no idea how I was going to buy it as money was tight, but by good fortune I managed, with my partner,” she says.

Ragna says Germany has a long tradition of working woodland and that she grew up appreciating trees.

“My godfather was a forester and was therefore in charge of the ecosystem of the forest and for looking after it,” she says. “I grew up in a place where the vegetation would grow, animals would feast on it, then fertilise it, and in turn, more vegetation and trees would come on.

Ragna walking through her forest

Ragna walking through her forest

“It was a natural, healthy ecosystem, and I knew I wanted to transform my farm into something similar.

“Our goal is to have a high enough income to sustain ourselves, eat our own food as much as possible, share extra food with people around us and grow more fruit and nut trees.

“We want to put the livestock back into the kind of environment they are meant to be in, which is an open woodland setting with access to the trees and shrubs.

“We want to make the place accessible to the public, be it for a walk, a workshop, or to buy some eggs or whatever else we might be able to provide.”

Ragna and her partner began to clean up the land and prepare it for becoming an agroforest, which is a mixture of horticulture and agriculture.

“There was no fencing or drains on the land, so we started from scratch,” she says.

After completing the work, they increased pig numbers, chickens and added a herd of Belted Galloway cross cattle.

“The Belted Galloways are a smaller breed and they come from Scotland. They’re a hardy breed so perfect for this part of the country and they’re not so heavy that they will damage the land,” says Ragna.

Ragna with one of her Belted Galloway cows

Ragna with one of her Belted Galloway cows

“We like to keep them genetically diverse in order to keep them healthy, so we cross-breed them.”

The main reason for adding the cattle was because they required a herd number, to apply for a Native Woodland grant.

“I had a pig number, but that didn’t count; the cattle were a welcome addition, though.”

In 2013, as part of the One Million Trees in a Day project, 4,500 trees were planted on five acres of Ragna’s farm.

“We had 13 people help us plant the trees. Now, we have over 5,000 planted in that space, all of varying breeds,” she says.

Ragna knew that making a living from her 28-acre holding was always going to be a challenge.

“We didn’t go down the pedigree route, so we knew that making money from cattle wasn’t going to happen, so we got into sheep,” she says.

Own spin

“They’re not the most valuable enterprise either, so I put my own spin on things.”

Ragna learned how to shear the sheep using traditional Irish hand-shears and began spinning the wool to make her own products. She invested in a spinning wheel and table loom to process the wool, and then built herself a peg loom.

Ragna with a ewe

Ragna with a ewe

“I love spinning and weaving, it’s therapeutic,” she says.

She also took up needle felting and makes an array of different designs.

Ragna then went one step further in utilising what her sheep provide, turning her hand to curing her own sheep’s skin.

“A few years previously we slaughtered a bullock for the house, and I cured the skin myself at home. It took a long time, but I got the hang of it,” she says.

“It’s something pretty unique, there aren’t many people curing their own animal skin any more.”

Ragna trialled different methods for curing the sheep’s skin.

“I now use egg yolk for curing. It’s a long process — first the skin must be stretched, then it must be salted and finally scraped, before being cured.”

Ragna sells her sheepskin, cured using zero chemicals, for €200 and sells her sheep’s wool products for varying prices, all through her website and social media.

“I used to do the farmers’ markets, but they take up so much time and your customer base is limited,” she says.

“ Since I started selling online, I’ve found I’m selling more and in a convenient way.”

Ragna also keeps her own beehives and harvests the honey, selling small quantities locally.

Explaining how she has thrived with such a tight budget, Ragna says: “We had many volunteers from different countries over the years and without those people we couldn’t have gotten as far as we are now.

“We also had a lot of help and advice from neighbours and people in our wider community. There’s always someone available if a cow is calving or the tractor needs fixing.

“We’ve never used any contactors for fencing or clearing land.”

Q&A: ‘It took three years to save enough to buy a tractor. So in the beginning everything was done by hand and wheelbarrow’

How long did it take to get your business off the ground?

We have been farming for eight years in this way, with small improvements and expansions happening all the time.

We are still developing, and it will take another year or so before we can see we are really viable.

Ragna collecting home-grown firewood

Ragna collecting home-grown firewood

Was financing readily available from the banks for this type of business?

We never took a loan from the bank and never even tried to.

It’s probably due to the way we both were brought up with the teaching that a loan of any kind is just an added burden so we just made improvements as we could afford.

For example, it took us three years to save enough money to buy a tractor. So, in the beginning everything was done by hand and wheelbarrow, including the daily cleaning of the cowshed during the winter.

What grant aid or other assistance was available?

We are getting Farm Assist, which is means-tested.

In the beginning we tried to get a grant from Clare Local Development to help us with opening an eco-campsite in one of our fields.

The grant was denied on the grounds that we were not well-enough established.

We were told to come back once we had repaired the shed, fixed fencing and put the basic infrastructure on the farm.

Was insurance required?

We don’t have farm insurance. I tried to get insurance in order to develop a walkway on the farm, but the insurance companies were not keen on selling us insurance since we keep livestock on the land.

However, we are still working on some options and are hopeful we can announce good news in that regard soon.

What has been your biggest challenge?

Finding a healthy balance between being productive and viable enough to make a living off the farm.

How do you find customers for your farm products?

Over the last few years, it has become known in the area that we sell extra produce from the farm.

I used to do the local farmer’s market, but we don’t produce massive amounts of honey, eggs, vegetables or plants to keep that going.

Regarding the sheep skins and felting, spinning and weaving, I advertise whatever I have on Facebook.

Ragna working with her weaving table loom

Ragna working with her weaving table loom

If you could go back in time, is there anything you would have done differently?

That’s a difficult question. My partner says we could have worked more and could have been faster.

I agree with him, but, like everyone else I’m sure, we had our personal up and downs which slowed us down at times.

Maybe we should have looked for more funding than we did, but then again without funding and its instructions, we are free to explore and find our own way.