Why this agro-foresters wants to ‘put the livestock into the kind of environment they are meant to be in’

German-born Ragna Gruendler is transforming her 28-acre Clare holding into an agro-forest where sheep, cattle and hens are kept in an open woodland setting with access to the trees and shrubs. She sells eggs, spins her own wool into a variety of products and cures sheepskin

Ragna Gruendler working with her spinning wheel at her home in Cloontabonnive, Connolly, Co Clare. Photos: Natasha Barton

Ragna Gruendler working with her spinning wheel at her home in Cloontabonnive, Connolly, Co Clare. Photos: Natasha Barton

Ragna Gruendler working with her spinning wheel at her home in Cloontabonnive, Connolly, Co Clare. Photos: Natasha Barton

Ragna Gruendler working with her spinning wheel at her home in Cloontabonnive, Connolly, Co Clare. Photos: Natasha Barton

Tamara Fitzpatrick

German-born Ragna Gruendler, who settled in Ireland almost “by accident”, has turned what was once unproductive land into a luscious agroforest, in Connolly, Co Clare.

“My foster-parents in Germany were farmers and I spent a lot of time working there as a teenager,” she says.

“At the same time, I did an apprenticeship in north Germany on a mixed-enterprise farm where I milked 150 cows every day and looked after the other beef cattle, goats and sheep.

