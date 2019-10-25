Why the American dream has failed to deliver for Irish beef exporters

At the time there was talk the market could be worth €100m a year, with the then Minister for Agriculture, Simon Coveney stating that the US was a potentially extremely lucrative market for our beef producers.

However, to date, there has been no American dream for Irish beef farmers.

Far from being a €100m market, the US has struggled to yield €10m in value for the Irish beef sector.

In January 2015, Ireland became the first EU country to be granted access to the US beef market in over 15 years. At the time of entry, domestic beef production in the US was at an all-time low, suppressed by nearly four years of drought, and stood at 10.8m tonnes.

However, by the end of 2015, just 912t of beef valued at €5.4m had been exported from Ireland to the US.

The following year, while access was widened to include manufacturing beef, volumes only rose to 2,088t and yielded just €9.8m for Irish exporters.

In 2017, against a recovery in the domestic beef supply, the historically high prices of $ 5,186/t in 2015 fell to $4,250/t in 2017, and the volume and value of Irish beef exports dropped to just 1,780t or €7.7m.

In 2018, the volume of Irish beef exports rose to 2,355t but again failed to breach €10m in value terms.

One senior source in the beef sector conceded the move into the US fell far short of industry expectations.

"When we went to the US, we were going to sell lots of beef to them, but their steaks were cheaper.

"We were trying to push cuts that we could get a high value for here, so it made no sense. It was game over with price.

"They didn't want the cheaper manufactured beef, as they were buying that from Australia and New Zealand," he said.

Further, Ireland's marketing message around grass-fed came up against fierce competition and we were not able to compete with cheaper grass-fed produce from South America.

"Most of Uruguay is grass-fed, Argentina is grass-fed, Australian is grass-fed, and they are all cheaper," he explained.

However, the US beef market hit the headlines again last week having been entirely off the radar for several years.

Kepak Group recently became the first-ever European meat processor to be awarded United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) approval for the supply, marketing and distribution of Irish beef in a value-added format of beef burgers into the US market.

The approval secures access for Kepak to the US restaurant burger market, which is currently valued at over $122bn, and means Irish beef in burger patty format will be available in the US for the first time.

The development follows the launch in 2017 of the first Irish beef retail brand in the US, Kepak's Celtic Beef Company.

Kepak said the burgers would be available to the food service and retail sectors with distribution initially focusing on the New York and Boston markets.

John Horgan, managing director, Kepak Group said the company's sales and marketing office in US, has been busy growing the sales of Irish beef since the launch of its Celtic Beef Company brand a number of years ago and this new burger range allow the business to build on the success in retail channels.

So are things looking up for Irish beef in the US?

According to Henry Horkan, Bord Bia's North American manager for the first six months of 2019, the volume of Irish beef exports to the US has risen significantly.

Coupled with improved prices, exports have breached the €10m mark for the first time at €12.3m in value (and 2,680t in volume).

"This is a nearly five-fold increase in the value of Irish beef exports to the US when compared to the same period last year," he said.

However, he also warned that total US beef production is forecast at 12.7m tonnes for 2019, an increase of 18pc on 2015.

Challenges

"Looking ahead, the US market continues to be a challenging market for Irish beef, due to record levels of domestic beef production.

"However, niche opportunities do exist, particularly in forequarter cuts, typically destined for mincing, where prices are comparatively attractive.

"Currently, such cuts are predominantly destined for the UK market, therefore, in the context of Brexit, the US market is likely to become an increasingly more important market for Irish beef exporters, he said.

Irish beef has also received certification for eight essential claims under the USDA's Process Verified Program.

"Focusing on the grass-based production system of Irish beef, sustainability, quality assurance and Ireland's family farming, these further validate the positioning of Irish beef amongst new target accounts," Mr Horkan said.

