Why pig farming isn't for the faint hearted

Pig farmers are at their 'wit's end'
Pig farmers are at their 'wit's end'
Claire Fox

Claire Fox

There is potential for the pig industry to expand in Ireland it isn’t for the faint hearted, Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed has said.

He stated that while the industry is currently experiencing higher prices of over €1.70/kg, this comes after prices lows of €1.40kg endured last year.

“It goes through cycles of challenges. It’s not an industry for the faint hearted. There is potential for new entrants but the numbers have been going down steadily,” he said.

“There are 440 commercial pig producers in Ireland. About 20pc of those produce over 40pc of the total output. Some are very big. It is very capital intensive.”

Minister Creed made the comments as he appeared before the Oireachtas Agriculture Committee seeking approval of the Animal Health Levies (Pigs) Regulations 2019. The regulations propose the introduction of a 4c levy for every pig slaughtered in or exported live from the State.

The money raised will go to Animal Health Ireland’s work in maintaining high standards of pig health.

Minister Creed pointed out that the Department of Agriculture has also committed to match the funding with €125,000 for a period of three years.

He added that the funding although coming two years later than expected, it aims to build on the successful template that Animal Health Ireland has built in the livestock sector in dealing with the likes of BVD and Johne’s Disease.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

 “I confess we are behind time. In 2017 we did hope it would get under way and we are getting there now anyway. It will deal with welfare issues and biosecurity issues,” he said.

He explained that there no danger of money collected for the newly proposed pig levy “slipping in to other sectors” and will be completely ring-fenced for the pig sector.

He stated that the pig meat sector is the third most important agri food sector in Ireland with approximately €832m worth of exports last year, 8,300 employed in the sector and 440 commercial pig producers across the country.

Online Editors


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App


Related Content





More in Agri-Business

Michael Creed TD, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

Mercosur deal on the table is 'not a done deal' - Creed

Varadkar promises to protect beef farmers
MEP Sean Kelly. Picture credit: Ray McManus / SPORTSFILE

Fresh concerns over finalising CAP raised by MEP Kelly
Confusion: The 'active farmer' test for Agricultural Relief is about who farms the land, their qualifications and the amount of time they spend farming

Advice: Clarity emerging at last on Agricultural Relief conditions
The EU is already Mercosur’s largest trading partner and under the deal, if ratified by all member states, there will be more open markets between the two blocs. Photo: AFP/Getty Images

Q&A: Mercosur and Ireland - What impact will agreement have on our economy?
Euro meeting: Leo Varadkar arrives for a European Union leaders summit in Brussels. Photo: REUTERS/Johanna Geron

Farmers have beef with trade deal but Taoiseach admits we can't halt move
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar arrives at the European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium. Photo: REUTERS/Francois Lenoir/Pool

Varadkar won't rule out backing trade deal despite farmers' flak


Top Stories

Stock image

Global Dairy Trade continues to nudge downwards
Putting food on the table: Beef farmers at Baltinglass Livestock Mart, Co Wicklow. Photo: Kevin Byrne

Philip O'Connor: 'Farmers deserve all our support because every day, three...
Stock image

Expansion forcing small farmers out of dairying
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar arrives to take part in a European Union leaders summit, in Brussels Geoffroy Van Der Hasselt/Pool via REUTERS

Taoiseach promises to protect beef farmers even if controversial EU-Mercosur deal...
Stock image

Factory price cuts pile on the misery for beef farmers
Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin. Photo: Damien Eagers

EU-South America trade deal rewards 'climate change deniers' – Dáil told
Compliance: The EU has vowed to protect food standards and environmental factors as part of the deal on imported beef. Stock picture

Phil Hogan: 'Farmers must accept that Mercosur strikes a balance and...