Why non-renewable packaging will not be an option in the future

As a result of significant market changes, mushroom growers have been forced to look at new product development, and this is where organic mushrooms have generated an interest.
McArdle Mushrooms in Armagh are considered the trail blazers by many in the industry.
They began growing organic mushrooms as early as 2000, slowly built up the organic section of their business and seven years ago converted it all to organic production, becoming the only 100pc dedicated organic mushroom grower in Ireland.
"McArdle Mushrooms have been growing since the 1970s and organic production was a logical progression for us," says John McArdle.
"The Irish market for organic mushrooms continues to grow and remains valuable. As a company based in Northern Ireland, Brexit has impacted on our business, particularly with regard to labour supply and fear of what a potential hard border means for our customers."
Also registered with the Irish Organic Association, Monaghan Mushrooms have recently started to grow organic mushrooms.
"There is increasing interest and demand for organic products, both in Ireland and in European countries," says Noel Hegarty from the Monaghan Mushroom Group.
"We want to offer a range of products to cater for all of our customer needs.