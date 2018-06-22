Why non-renewable packaging will not be an option in the future

"We produce organic mushrooms at our farm in Claremorris for the Irish market and we also produce organic mushrooms on one of our UK sites for the UK market. Purchasers of organic produce are interested in where a product comes from and many are seeking to minimise food miles." Sustainable packaging With a growing awareness about food packaging, especially plastics, there is a demand from consumers for more compostable and bio-degradable packaging.

The newer players in organic mushroom production have considered the packaging issue very carefully.

Monaghan Mushrooms sell their organic range in cardboard punnets with a non-PVC wrap.

Codd Mushrooms are one of the biggest mushroom producers in the country and five weeks ago they launched an organic range. Leslie Codd says that "packaging was a very important aspect of this new product range.

"There is a very public push from consumers who are stepping away from non-renewable packaging and in many ways the onus is on us as people supplying into retailers to bring new packaging solutions to the market. "We wanted our organic range to be packed in sustainable materials and after much research they are now sold in wooden punnets which are compostable.

"It is four times more expensive but it was important for us to get it right, future plans include compostable labels and biodegradable plastic. "I foresee that in the next 10 years, non-renewable packaging will not be an option, whether that is a requirement from the consumer, retailers, government or indeed a combination is not clear, but either way it is moving things in the right direction". When questioned about why Codd Mushrooms are now producing an organic range Leslie says "the retailers that we supply all want an organic range.

"Prior to this, we imported a product to supply that demand but it made sense for us to grow our own. "The market wants a local and organic product and we are responding to that demand. "I know that our organic range is new to the market but we are delighted with initial results as sales have increased by 20pc since we launched in May and you can now find our organic mushrooms in almost all of the big retail outlets," says Leslie.

"That is fantastic news especially considering the hot weather - as the saying goes the more strawberries you sell the less mushrooms you sell! "Based on sales to date we are optimistic about future growth and development in the organic mushrooms sector both in Ireland and in the UK," he adds.

Indo Farming