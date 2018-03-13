Whiskey export growth is benefitting Irish farmers, says head of whiskey association

Irish whiskey exports recorded a 14.2pc increase in value in 2017, according to the Central Statistics Office’s (CSO) 2017 Trade Statistics report, published today.

The category saw a 16.7pc increase in exports to the US, its largest export market; a 15.7pc increase in exports to Canada and 9.2pc increase in exports across the 27 EU markets.

It is estimated that nearly 120 million bottles (10 million cases) were sold in 2017, worth over €600 million in exports from Ireland, up 20pc from 2016.