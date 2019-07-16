Wheaten straw deals being struck at €85-90/t

Contracts with mushroom composters for wheaten straw are understood to have been agreed at €85-90/t.

Industry sources claimed that agreements have been reached between the IFA and mushroom composters to secure local supplies.

While the exact details of the agreement have not been outlined, it is believed that the straw price secured is in excess of €85/t.

With the harvest just kicking off, demand for straw is back on last year. But growers claimed that up to €18/bale ex-field was being offered for 4x4 bales of barley straw.

However, straw traders predict that prices for straw will slide back from this level as the harvest progresses and supplies increase. Traders claimed that demand for straw this year has been hit by the increased grass growth and plentiful fodder stocks.

In contrast, IFA grain chairman Mark Browne insisted that cereal growers must be paid a sustainable price for straw.

"For too long, the product has been undervalued, with little attention paid to its importance; whether it is incorporated back into soils or used as a feed, bedding or compost source," he said.

"No one needs reminding of the fodder shortages in recent years which led to the importation of large volumes [of feed]. This will become a regular occurrence if we continue to see the decline in the cereal sector and will only add extra cost to end users."

Mr Browne said cereal growers in the south of the country were securing €20/bale for 4x4 bales.

