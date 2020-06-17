Wet planting season blow rains on Origin Enterprises' parade

The wettest autumn-winter planting season in 30 years has led to a fall in revenue at agri-services firm Origin Enterprises.

In the nine months to April 30, turnover fell by 6.7pc to €1.2bn, according to a trading update from the group.

The performance was impacted by a reduced demand for agronomy services and crop inputs, mainly in Ireland and the UK, due to a lower level of intensive autumn and winter crop plantings as a consequence of the bad weather last autumn.

In addition, extremely dry conditions, which persisted into June, led to "significant soil moisture deficits" that negatively impacted overall crop potential for farmers and growers. This resulted in a lower intensity of crop input investment spend.

Overall, in the UK and Ireland the company experienced a 14pc decline in underlying agri-services and crop input volumes for the first nine months of the year, mainly due to a 40pc fall year-on-year in the planting of common crops during autumn and winter.

Around 55pc of this cropping shortfall has transferred to spring planting, the company said.

Meanwhile, in the most recent three months of trading to April 30, revenue at Origin increased by 1.6pc to €605m.

Revenue in Latin America, where Origin is being impacted by the weakening of the Brazilian Real, fell by more than 50pc during the period to €1.6m.

Elsewhere, the Covid-19 outbreak has seen the board of the company take a voluntary 20pc reduction in fees and base salaries, for the period April 1 to July 31 this year.

Origin says it continues to operate within its banking covenants, with in excess of €125m in undrawn lines of credit available. It has decided to suspend its final dividend for the financial year 2020.

Looking forwards, the group expects to report earnings per share of between 23c and 26c for the full year.

Jason Molins, an analyst at Goodbody, said the mid-point of the guidance represents a downgrade of 37pc to Goodbody's previous forecast of 38.4c.

Earlier this month, Origin announced CEO Tom O'Mahony is leaving the group after 35 years. For the last 13 years, he has been at the helm as chief executive.

He will be succeeded by Sean Coyle, Origin's chief financial officer, effective from the start of next month.

Shares in Origin were up almost 5pc in afternoon trading in Dublin yesterday.

Irish Independent