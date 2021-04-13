Weaving magic: how this farmer literally branched out into traditional craft

Long-term plan: It took Ciaran 2-3 years before he started making a profit

Bringing in the sheaves: Ciaran with his harvest

Ciaran grows his willow on an acre and a half of land by the lake

Grading: the willow is sorted into different colours

Ancient trade: Ciaran Hogan grows his own willow on his farm near Finny, Co Galway and makes an array of traditional products from it.

Ciaran Hogan has brought a traditional Irish craft back to life, branching out on his family farm.

Growing up in Lough na Fooey, Co Galway, on his parents’ 60-acre sheep farm, Ciaran’s father Joe grew a small amount of willow and turned it into functional baskets. Now Ciaran has turned this family tradition into a unique homegrown business, growing his own willow.

“I had been living in New Zealand and was working as an architectural technician,” he says. “I returned home and work dried up, so I got back into basket-making.

“I had watched my father making these baskets for years and had made a few myself while growing up so it’s always been something I was interested in.”

Ciaran did a year-long apprenticeship with his father while working on the farm.

“The farm is mostly hill land and back in the day, most farms were mixed enterprise, with farmers usually keeping a mixture of chickens, sheep and cattle,” he says.

“Over the years, the cattle have diminished and now it’s just mainly sheep that are farmed on this type of land.

“It’s always nice to do something a little bit different if you can, though, and we find that willow is a great way of diversifying with this type of land.”

After completing his apprenticeship, Ciaran wanted to turn his hobby into his career and so he became more invested in growing willow.

“The farm borders the lake and down through the years that’s where we have always grown the willow,” he says. “We’ve now dedicated an acre and a half of the land down by the lake to growing it. The lake land is flat and fertile and ideal for this type of plant.”

There are over 25 varieties of willow grown on the Hogan farm now.

“My father tried so many types over the years,” says Ciaran. “He found that some varieties grow well here, and others don’t.

“Some varieties aren’t suitable for the type of baskets we make, which are of a traditional nature — we’ve found this out through trial and error. We now grow varieties that we get the best yield from.”

Once a willow field has been planted, it can produce yields for up to 20 years.

Harvesting takes place in the spring and is a two-person job. It must be done by hand the first year, using a hook-knife or secateurs. Subsequent harvests can be done using agricultural machinery.

“We harvest it using a finger-bar mower on a rotavator. It takes two people: one to operate the machine and another to hold the willow while it is being cut,” says Ciaran.

“Dad got a traditional finger-bar mower cut back so that it’s now just two foot wide, which is just the length we need.

“You must hold the willow as it’s being cut because if you didn’t, it would fall in all directions. When it’s cut, you throw it in a pile behind you and continue on through the rest of the field.”

Once the willow is cut, the bundles are gathered and graded.

“I’m grading the willow at the moment. That basically means I get a bundle of rods, all of various lengths, and put them into a barrel. Then I sort them according to height and colour,” Ciaran says.

Some of the varieties on the Hogans’ farm can store for up to 10 years once harvested but must be soaked prior to use to prevent cracking.

“The sap stays in the rod until about mid-April, then it begins to dry out, so it loses its flexibility. To regain the moisture and flexibility, the rods must be soaked,” Ciaran says.

“A rough guideline for soaking time is a day for every foot, for soft varieties, and double that for the harder varieties.”

Once soaked, you have three to four days to work the willow before it dries up again. To prolong this time, both Ciaran and Joe put their willow in a ‘steam-box’ which Joe made some years ago.

“He used marine ply to create a rectangular box and then lined it with pond liner or heavy plastic before putting a Perspex lid on it,” says Ciaran.

“We then use a wallpaper steamer remover to create the steam.”

Basket-making involves the use of traditional tools.

“The tools can be hard to come by so most people would get them made by a blacksmith,” says Ciaran.

“There are very few people making baskets any more, so sourcing the tools is getting harder. So I decided to get into selling some tools as well.

“The main tools you need are your hands — they do most of the work. You also need a blunt and a sharp bodkin for splitting the willow and making space to weave.

Kinking knife

“You then can use a kinking knife for bending the rods. This is basically a blunt knife with a sharp top.

“Other things you might require are secateurs, a hook knife and a wrapping iron, which is used while making the basket to keep the willow compressed.”

Ciaran has branched out even further and now has a workshop in Spiddal where he sells his products and hosts an array of basket-making classes.

“I make all sorts of traditional Irish baskets such as the skib, which was traditionally used for washing potatoes,” he says.

“I also make market baskets, shopping baskets and have even started to make handbags.

“Things are going really well. People seem to appreciate the work that’s involved in making these beautiful Irish items that are steeped in our history.”

Q&A: ‘I was allowed to stay on full social welfare benefit for the first year’

What level of start-up costs did you incur in setting up the business?

It took between €5,000 and €6,000. I started off small, so the costs were gradual, and I just invested what I could afford at that time.

How long did it take to get your farm business off the ground?

It took six months to a year to get up and running but it took 2-3 years before I was really making a profit.

Did you find any supports bodies/agencies helpful when starting up?

Údarás na Gaeltachta were a great help for getting my business off the ground and still are an incredibly supportive body. They’ve helped my business in so many ways.

Was there any grant aid available when you started up?

I was allowed to stay on full social welfare benefit for the first year, and then three-quarters of it for the second year. This was a huge help in the beginning, when the business was starting up, because I wasn’t making a profit during this time.

Was insurance required?

I rent a property, so I have building insurance and personal liability insurance.

Did you need a particular licence in order to start your business?

No, I don’t need any licences or permission from any government body.

What has been your biggest challenge?

I haven’t found it that challenging. I started small and slowly built up the business, so the challenges have been gradual. I am very thankful for my parents’ support, both financial and in general.

Without their support, it would have been much harder to get off the ground.

