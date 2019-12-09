Waterford firm strikes €135m US distilling deal

Attis sees the agreement to market the wet cake and syrup co-product streams into speciality feed applications as the first step in transforming the Fulton facility into the world's premier green-tech campus.

The latest deal with Attis Industries will see the company establish a US base in Syracuse in upstate New York. It will market and distribute 500,000 tonnes of feed annually into the state's dairy farming sector from a nearby corn ethanol plant based in Fulton.

Part of the Arvum Group, Specialist Nutrition is a leading international expert in turning co-products generated by the distilling, brewing and biofuel industries into sustainable animal feed.

Tracing its origins back to 1859, the Arvum Group comprises a number of agri businesses, which are renowned for innovation in seed and animal feed.

It claims that its co-product business, developed through working with some of the industry's biggest names, is highly sustainable for manufacturers, as it removes the costly drying at the end of the distilling process and reduces the carbon footprint.

"Our expansion into the US market has been achieved following two decades of strong collaboration with international food and beverage companies in Europe," said Arvum Group chief executive Roy Power.

"Our team have spent a year working with the team at Attis, stepping them through our process to the point where they are confident in signing a five-year deal that changes the sustainable nature of their business."

He added: "We will be providing a consistent supply of locally produced animal feed to New York state farmers, and the plant will be lowering its carbon footprint and increasing efficiencies."

Attis has said that the new product offering will significantly improve efficiency, while reducing the processing time of distillers' grains, helping to save more than €2.3m in annual natural gas costs. It also lowers the facility's carbon footprint and increases operational performance by three to five days.

"At Attis, we are working to transform this facility into the best, most efficient corn ethanol plant in the world," said Attis Industries president Gregory Pilewicz.

"And this partnership allows us to add a key co-product diversification component to its operations."

He added: "This agreement is the first step in the overall expansion of the Fulton plant into the premier green-tech campus in the world."

Sunday Indo Business