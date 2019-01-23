Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Wednesday 23 January 2019

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Water fees 'must be kept to a minimum'

Denis Drennan
Denis Drennan
Declan O'Brien

Declan O'Brien

Farms and small businesses cannot carry excessive water fees as a result of the Government decision not to impose domestic charges, the ICMSA has insisted.

Commenting on the recent decision to consolidate water connection charges nationally, the ICMSA's farm and rural affairs chair, Denis Drennan, said the fees imposed by Irish Water must be kept to an absolute minimum.

A consultation process is being carried out by the Commission for Regulation of Utilities (CRU) over the next few months ahead of setting a national charging structure for non-domestic water users.

However, these charges are unlikely to be agreed until the final quarter of the year.

The new rates of water connection charges put the cost of a one-inch (25mm) pipe connection at €2,272, while a 1.25-inch (32mm) connection costs €8,781.

The decision on charges was issued by the CRU, following a consultation process. The new charges will come into forced from April.

Irish Water confirmed that it will complete all of the connection works in the public side of the boundary, providing a standard national connection service.

All connections outside the standard connection will acquire quotable charges. The customer will be responsible for all works on their side of the boundary.

Also Read

Meanwhile, farmers who abstract over 25,000 litres (25 cubic metres) per day have been reminded that they must register with the EPA.

It is understood that the EPA is to write to farmers reminding them that they must register with the agency under EU regulations if they are using this volume of water from wells, lakes or rivers.

The EPA estimates that just 10-15pc of units in the farm sector that abstract 25 cubic metres or more per day have been registered to date.

The official deadline for registration passed on November 16, 2018. However, the process is still open.

Indo Farming

FarmIreland.ie




More in Agri-Business

Farmers at the ring at Headford mart cattle and sheep sale. Photo: Ray Ryan.

Beef Prices: Cow kills tilting scales in favour of the factories
Farmers contemplating the future at Castlerea Mart. Photos: Kevin Byrne

'It was time for us to stand up and fight'
Stock picture

Galway egg company wins appeal over injunction refusal
Bord Bia CEO, Tara McCarthy with Andrew Doyle, Minister of State for Food, Forestry and Horticulture. Photo Chris Bellew /Fennell Photography.

Majority of small food businesses have taken Brexit precautions, but 50pc of trade...
Photo Mark Stedman/Photocall Ireland

Glanbia Ireland plan to create 80 jobs in new €140 million Kilkenny facility
Trucks line up before cattle are loaded into a vessel. Stock image. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Live-cattle export growth under threat from EU ban
Stock image. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Exporters battle to reboot North African market


Top Stories

Ireland accounted for 75pc of Britain's beef imports in November
Stock image.

5 key lessons this dairy farmer brought home from a New Zealand farm tour
Farmer spreading slurry in a field

'Nitrates rules are forcing farmers to use chemical fertilisers instead...
Stock image

Offshore wind farm to power 280,000 homes... and 100 jobs

Debatable whether FoodWise and climate change targets are compatible- Jackie...

How to plan now for a successful lambing season
A generic stock photo of a Garda in Dublin.

New text alert scheme using truck drivers to help crackdown on...