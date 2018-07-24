Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Tuesday 24 July 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Vets warn of all-out strike at meat plants

Dispute with Department on temporary inspectors' contracts could escalate to shutdown

Kieran Mulvey Photo: Tony Gavin
Kieran Mulvey Photo: Tony Gavin

Ken Whelan

Vets have warned of a possible shutdown of the country's meat plants unless progress is made in stalled talks with the Department of Agriculture.

An industrial relations dispute involving the country's vets could escalate into a full-blown strike that would close slaughter plants, Veterinary Ireland has claimed.

The dispute has already resulted in a work to rule by temporary veterinary inspectors (TVIs), and Conor Geraghty of Veterinary Ireland said the union had a mandate for strike action if mediation efforts fail.

Such a move would be a disaster for livestock farmers as it would close the country's beef, lamb, pig and poultry slaughtering facilities.

Beef and dairy farmers are already struggling to get cows and cattle killed as the drought has led to a significant hike in factory throughput.

A factory shutdown would be equally disruptive for pig and poultry farmers - it would lead to a major back-up of animals on farms.

The dispute centres on attempts by the Department to change the employment agreements with TVIs, which Veterinary Ireland has characterised as an attempt to impose 'zero-hour' contracts.

Vets usually work between two and a half hours and four hours daily at meat plants, depending on throughput.

Also Read

Under a 1991 deal between the Department and Veterinary Ireland, the temporary vets are regarded as full-time employees paying tax and PRSI contributions on their earnings.

However, the new contracts proposed by the Department would change this status.

The contracts are being opposed by the vets, who voted to take industrial action up to and including strike action unless the status quo is maintained.

Former Labour Relations Commission chairman Kieran Mulvey has been involved in a mediation process and is continuing his efforts to resolve the vets' work-to-rule dispute.

"We are not going to lose the entitlements we have built up since the original agreement back in 1991 for zero-hour contracts," Mr Geraghty told the Farming Independent.

Rosters

The vets also want a return to the two-panel vet system which allowed new vets to participate in the work rosters at the factories.

Mr Geraghty accused the Department of not engaging in the mediation talks, and warned that Veterinary Ireland had a mandate to escalate the dispute to a full-blown strike if real progress was not made.

"So far, production at the meat factories has not been affected by the work to rule but this could not be guaranteed if the Department continued with its negative stance on the impasse," the vets leader maintained.

A Department spokesman said its officials have been in discussion for several months with Veterinary Ireland about "a number of matters" and had engaged the services of Mr Mulvey in an attempt to break the impasse.

Meat Industry Ireland declined to comment on the dispute.

Meanwhile, reports that a new cohort of vets would be employed on the border by the Department in the event of Brexit talks ending with a 'no deal' were greatly exaggerated, according to Mr Geraghty.

"They are talking about 1,000 jobs on the border if a no-deal situation arises from the Brexit talks but there will be only about five vets' jobs in this number," he said.

Indo Farming

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Agri-Business

Larry Goodman

Goodman's ABP to invest £17m in Scotland

Dairy in the driving seat: What are the defining long-term trends in Irish...
The ICSA president Patrick Kent

New CAP package must take account of incomes divide: ICSA
Glanbia Ireland has a 2.4 billion litre milk pool from 4,800 suppliers

Glanbia appoints new Group Chairman to replace Henry Corbally
Minister for Agriculture, Food and The Marine, Michael Creed. Photo: Colin O'Riordan

Creed warns of trade war impacts on Irish exports
British Environment Secretary Michael Gove Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Processors alarmed by British plan to ban live exports
The $62.5 billion deal that will create by far the largest seeds and pesticides maker. REUTERS/Marco Bello/File Photo

Bayer wins US nod for Monsanto deal to create agriculture giant


Top Stories

Stock photo

Wind farm goes to court over grid connection works
University College Dublin

Former leading Irish agriculture professor passes away

Top surgeon on why farm injuries often happen during farmers' most...
The event takes place on Tuesday, 21 August at Gurteen Agricultural College in Co Tipperary.

Interested in alternative energy sources on your farm?
The location of the planned airstrip is north of Ardfert village. Stock Image.

Plans for airstrip on farmland objected to over cow disturbance

Battle lines drawn as EU court weighs fate of gene-edited crops
Stock photo

Irish Water looking for tankers to help supply