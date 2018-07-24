Vets warn of all-out strike at meat plants

Vets have warned of a possible shutdown of the country's meat plants unless progress is made in stalled talks with the Department of Agriculture.

Vets have warned of a possible shutdown of the country's meat plants unless progress is made in stalled talks with the Department of Agriculture.

An industrial relations dispute involving the country's vets could escalate into a full-blown strike that would close slaughter plants, Veterinary Ireland has claimed.

The dispute has already resulted in a work to rule by temporary veterinary inspectors (TVIs), and Conor Geraghty of Veterinary Ireland said the union had a mandate for strike action if mediation efforts fail.

Such a move would be a disaster for livestock farmers as it would close the country's beef, lamb, pig and poultry slaughtering facilities.

Beef and dairy farmers are already struggling to get cows and cattle killed as the drought has led to a significant hike in factory throughput.

A factory shutdown would be equally disruptive for pig and poultry farmers - it would lead to a major back-up of animals on farms.

The dispute centres on attempts by the Department to change the employment agreements with TVIs, which Veterinary Ireland has characterised as an attempt to impose 'zero-hour' contracts.

Vets usually work between two and a half hours and four hours daily at meat plants, depending on throughput.