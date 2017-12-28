Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Thursday 28 December 2017

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Vets may challenge new rules to allow non vets own practices

Margaret Donnelly

Margaret Donnelly

New rules which would allow veterinary practices to be owned by non vets could face a legal challenge by Veterinary Ireland, the body representing vets in Ireland.

The Veterinary Council of Ireland, which regulates the veterinary profession in Ireland, recently ammended its Code of Professional Conduct to allow non vets, including limited companies, to own veterinary practices, according to Veterinary Ireland.

However, Veterinary Ireland, the association that represents the majority of practising vets in Ireland, has said that the changes were made unilaterally, without consulting stakeholders.

It's understood that a number of veterinary practices in Ireland have been approached in recent months by investment companies.

Veterinary Ireland said it has serious concerns in respect of the changes relating to the ownership of veterinary practices and the practice of veterinary medicine.

It says the changes are contrary to the Veterinary Practice Act 2005 and about the impact that these changes would have for animal health and welfare, as well as the impact for the veterinary profession.

Veterinary Ireland has sought clarification from the Veterinary Council of Ireland on the meaning and implications of a new provision in the Code, and is considering a legal challenge if it is apparent that the Veterinary Council intends to apply a change contrary to the Veterinary Practice Act 2005, Veterinary Ireland said in a statement today.

It has also written to the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine requesting an urgent meeting to discuss the recent unilateral changes made by the Veterinary Council of Ireland to the Code of Professional Conduct for Veterinary Practitioners.

Also Read

It has has called on the Minister to intervene in order to ensure that veterinary services to the public and agri-food sector are maintained nationwide and on a 24/7 basis.


For Stories Like This and More
Download the FarmIreland App


Online Editors

Related Content

FarmIreland.ie




More in Agri-Business

Stock photo

Protective disclosure made over alleged food safety breaches at meat company

Farmer refused planning planning permission for new farm gates
Stock photo

'Everything is gone' in the midwest land market
The 46ac farm in Raharney, Co Westmeath sold to an agent acting in trust for a local farmer

Farm with tillage potential makes €7,000/ac
The flagship deal of the year was the €10m paid for Westport House which stands on 455ac

Sales surge: The top end of the country homes market is booming again
Kerrygold gives Ornua a significant presence in Germany

Ornua signs new €610m bank facility to secure growth

Man who said 'women's feet are shorter to be nearer kitchen sink' fails...


Top Stories

Picture; Gerry Mooney

Legal Advice: Can I stop this man cutting turf on my bog?

Why barley is the best performing feed for finishing dairy cattle
Dorene Mallon

The farmer's daughter who set up a beef burger brand
Joe Hennessy in the newly constructed dairy on his farm at Clerihan, Co Tipperary

'A good set-up will also deliver on quality of life' - Tipp dairy farmer on his...
Swiss cattle come down from the mountain for their winter grazing, amid plenty of fanfare

Why 13,000 people gather in this Swiss town every year to welcome cattle...
German manufacturer Claas unveiled a number of new products even before the main crowds arrived on Monday morning. Among them was the Terra Trac system fitted to a Jaguar forage harvester and an Axion tractor.

Agritechnica - the latest in machinery technology draws crowds of...
A partnership agreement can provide the missing link on farms struggling with labour and other cost issues

Partnership model is the way forward in protecting farm incomes