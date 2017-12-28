New rules which would allow veterinary practices to be owned by non vets could face a legal challenge by Veterinary Ireland, the body representing vets in Ireland.

Vets may challenge new rules to allow non vets own practices

The Veterinary Council of Ireland, which regulates the veterinary profession in Ireland, recently ammended its Code of Professional Conduct to allow non vets, including limited companies, to own veterinary practices, according to Veterinary Ireland.

However, Veterinary Ireland, the association that represents the majority of practising vets in Ireland, has said that the changes were made unilaterally, without consulting stakeholders. It's understood that a number of veterinary practices in Ireland have been approached in recent months by investment companies.

Veterinary Ireland said it has serious concerns in respect of the changes relating to the ownership of veterinary practices and the practice of veterinary medicine. It says the changes are contrary to the Veterinary Practice Act 2005 and about the impact that these changes would have for animal health and welfare, as well as the impact for the veterinary profession.