US slaps tariff hikes on Irish dairy over airplane row

The United States on Wednesday said it would slap 10pc tariffs on European-made Airbus planes and 25pc duties on Irish dairy products, French wine, Scotch and Irish whiskies as punishment for illegal EU aircraft subsidies.

Irish products targetted include Cheeses, Butter and Liqueurs which could impact well known Irish brands Baileys and Kerrygold.

Kerrygold is the No. 2 butter brand in the US and exceeded €1 billion annual retail value last year.

The announcement came after the World Trade Organization gave Washington a green light to impose tariffs on $7.5 billion worth of EU goods annually in the long-running case, a move that threatens to ignite a tit-for-tat transatlantic trade war.

The measures would follow tariffs levied by the United States and China on hundreds of billions of dollars of each other’s goods in their more than year-old trade war.

The size and scope of the tariffs were reduced considerably from a $25 billion list floated by Washington earlier this year that included helicopters, major aircraft components, seafood, luxury goods and other big-ticket categories that were excluded from Wednesday’s announcement.

One person familiar with the case said the USTR was deliberately not using the full extent of WTO-approved retaliation to coax the EU to the negotiating table.

But it came with an explicit warning.

“The U.S. has the authority to increase the tariffs at any time, or change the products affected. USTR will continually re-evaluate these tariffs based on our discussions with the EU,” the USTR said.

The North American market for Irish dairy grew by 36pc to €366m last year driven by growth in the economy. Butter exports increased by 90pc to €161m. The value of cheese exports to the US grew by 20pc last year.`

Additional reporting Reuters

Online Editors