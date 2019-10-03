US slaps tariff hikes on Irish dairy over airplane row

Kerrygold butter
Kerrygold butter
Ciaran Moran

Ciaran Moran

The United States on Wednesday said it would slap 10pc tariffs on European-made Airbus planes and 25pc duties on Irish dairy products, French wine, Scotch and Irish whiskies as punishment for illegal EU aircraft subsidies.

Irish products targetted include Cheeses, Butter and Liqueurs which could impact well known Irish brands Baileys and Kerrygold.

Kerrygold is the No. 2 butter brand in the US and exceeded €1 billion annual retail value last year.

The announcement came after the World Trade Organization gave Washington a green light to impose tariffs on $7.5 billion worth of EU goods annually in the long-running case, a move that threatens to ignite a tit-for-tat transatlantic trade war.

The measures would follow tariffs levied by the United States and China on hundreds of billions of dollars of each other’s goods in their more than year-old trade war.

The size and scope of the tariffs were reduced considerably from a $25 billion list floated by Washington earlier this year that included helicopters, major aircraft components, seafood, luxury goods and other big-ticket categories that were excluded from Wednesday’s announcement.

One person familiar with the case said the USTR was deliberately not using the full extent of WTO-approved retaliation to coax the EU to the negotiating table.

But it came with an explicit warning.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

“The U.S. has the authority to increase the tariffs at any time, or change the products affected. USTR will continually re-evaluate these tariffs based on our discussions with the EU,” the USTR said.

The North American market for Irish dairy grew by 36pc to €366m last year driven by growth in the economy. Butter exports increased by 90pc to €161m. The value of cheese exports to the US grew by 20pc last year.`

Additional reporting Reuters

Online Editors


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in Agri-Business

Stock image

US cleared to put tariffs on £6.1bn of EU goods
Upbeat: Sales have passed the £1bn mark at meat group Dunbia

Dunbia eyes Brexit boost after sales surge by 60pc

Margaret Donnelly: Will climate action obligations spell the end of the dairy...

Martin Coughlan: Reality bites as factories move to cut quotes
Joe Healy: President of the Irish Farmers Association. Picture: Collins

Three candidates make the IFA presidential cut
Phil Hogan. Photo: Reuters

Farmers could be paid for carbon cuts - Hogan
Damage limitation: Michael Creed says the way business is done must change. Photo: Gerry Mooney

More than 70pc of agri-food firms 'failing to prepare'


Top Stories

Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed

'1.5m dairy calves is a challenge the sector needs to consider' - Creed

Agricultural design engineer dismissed over his stammer awarded €15,000...
Siobhán Talbot, group managing director of Glanbia Plc. Picture: Aidan Crawley/Bloomberg

Glanbia teams up with UCC on €10m vegan research programme
600-mile wide Hurricane Lorenzo's tropical storm-force winds gust risks are shown.

Storm Lorenzo: Farmers urged to check on stock now as Status Orange...
The Hearne Family from Rathgormack, Co Waterford, winners of the NDC & Kerrygold Quality Milk Awards. Picture Clare Keogh

Waterford farmer scoops top dairy award
Photo Mark Stedman/Photocall Ireland

Glanbia reject tillage farmers' claims on quality and volume of grain imports
File picture of a Bord Na Mona bog (Niall Carson/PA)

Plan to convert 1500ha unused bog into woodland