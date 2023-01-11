Farming

US fertiliser prices fall to lowest in 19 months as gas drops

Tanking prices could bring relief to farmers. Stock Image.

Elizabeth Elkin

Fertiliser prices are falling after hitting records in 2022 as gas costs and farmer demand both decline.

The Green Markets North American Fertiliser Index fell 4pc last week to $672.82 per short ton, the lowest since June 2021.

