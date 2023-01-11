US fertiliser prices fall to lowest in 19 months as gas drops

Fertiliser prices are falling after hitting records in 2022 as gas costs and farmer demand both decline.

The Green Markets North American Fertiliser Index fell 4pc last week to $672.82 per short ton, the lowest since June 2021.

The index surged to a record $1,270 per short ton after Russia's invasion of Ukraine threw the world's crop-nutrient sector into disarray.

Tanking prices could bring relief to farmers, who have faced rising costs for everything that goes into growing food, from chemicals and fuel to equipment and labor.

An easing of cost pressures could encourage farmers to plant more acres and apply more fertiliser, boosting production and helping to eventually bring down the cost of food for consumers experiencing historic inflation.

The fertiliser industry is globally bearish right now as farmers aren't buying and the price of natural gas, the main input for most nitrogen fertiliser, declines, said Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Alexis Maxwell.

"We expect lower fertiliser prices in the first half of the year, yet the US market could bid regional prices higher in the first quarter as farmers scramble for tons," she said.

Bloomberg.