Ulster farmers warn of 'disastrous' Brexit fallout north and south

The Ulster Farmers' Union (UFU) has warned of "disastrous" consequences for farming in Northern Ireland should the UK crash out of the EU.

The UFU's comments follow publication of the latest technical papers from the British government on a 'no deal' exit.

Fears that an administrative trade embargo on food and drink between the EU and UK has also sparked massive concerns.

UFU president Ivor Ferguson described the 'no deal' papers as "completely unacceptable" to farmers in the North.

"The papers confirm what we already knew: a 'no deal' Brexit is bad for farming," he said.

"The latest notices include one which relates to the export of animals and animal products and suggests we would face a cliff-edge scenario if we leave the EU with no deal.

"This is completely unacceptable and would be disastrous for farming in Northern Ireland, particularly for our sheep industry, and for the economy."

Meanwhile, suggestions from EU officials that the UK faces a six-month wait to be certified as an approved third-country supplier of food and drink in a 'no deal' Brexit scenario has compounded farmers' fears across Britain and Northern Ireland.