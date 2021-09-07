UK to hold off on border checks despite pressure from own exporters

The expectation is that the United Kingdom will announce a further extension of the grace periods, not just in relation to Northern Ireland but also imports from the EU and Ireland into the UK. Photo: Cyril Marcilhacy/Bloomberg

Ireland expects Britain to announce further extensions to important post-Brexit grace periods on goods imports into both Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said on Monday.

“The expectation is that the United Kingdom will announce a further extension of the grace periods, not just in relation to Northern Ireland but also imports from the EU and Ireland into the UK,” Varadkar told RTÉ.

He was speaking following a meeting in London with Britain’s cabinet office minister Michael Gove, who told him Britain “doesn’t want to walk away from the protocol but does want to make it more workable.”

The move will come as a relief to Irish food companies who feared the increased border bureaucracy might have hit Irish agri-food exports to the UK.

The UK government had come under pressure from the British Meat Processors Association to enforce the border checks on EU produce in order to leverage the EU into a further deal on post-Brexit trade.

BMPA trade advisor Peter Hardwick has said the EU is more likely to come to the negotiating table after “our EU friends share and experience the disruption” and “have to jump through the same hoops” being experienced by UK exporters to the EU.

Meanwhile, sales of UK food and drink products are down £2bn compared to pre-Covid levels because of a sharp drop in sales to the EU.

New figures for the first half of this year show that a combination of the ongoing impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic, and new barriers to trade resulting from the new trading arrangements, have led to a fall in exports to the EU of more than a quarter since H1 2019.

Exports to nearly all EU member states fell significantly, including a loss of more than £0.5bn in sales to Ireland, while sales to Germany, Spain and Italy are each down around a half since H1 2019.

Exports to the Republic of Ireland, the UK’s biggest export market, were down 22pc on 2020, and 27pc compared to pre-Covid data.

Exports of cheese and beef were down around a quarter to EU countries compared to the first half of 2020 because of the new challenges facing exporters of products of animal origin to the EU.

Driven

However, sales to non-EU countries were up 13pc in the first half of this year, driven by a return to growth in China, Singapore, Australia, Japan and the Gulf region.

Imports from the UK’s top five EU suppliers all fell significantly, with Ireland down nearly a fifth. There was a large fall in imports of pork, cheese and beef.

John Whitehead of the Food & Drink Exporters Association said

there was growing evidence that the complexity of trading with the EU had led to businesses moving operations into Europe and of importers looking for alternative suppliers, contributing to the ongoing decline in both UK exports and UK jobs.