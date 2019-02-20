UK tariffs pose €1.7bn threat to agri-food sector here

Food producers and farmers will see their businesses decimated by tariffs and quotas that the UK is planning in a no-deal Brexit scenario.

The multi-billion-euro beef trade will be worst affected while the overall impact on rural Ireland looks set to be worse than previously feared.

It comes after the British government indicated it will apply extra taxes on sheep, meat, beef, poultry, dairy and pig meat in order to protect its own farmers.

New tariffs will also hit consumers in the pocket, with predictions suggesting the price of bread and flour could rise by 30pc. Milk, cheese and eggs could see a 46pc hike.

The Department of Agriculture here has estimated the cost of tariffs for the sector as a whole would amount to €1.7bn, based on Irish agri-food exports to the UK of €4.8bn in 2016.

The Irish Independent understands Agriculture Minister Michael Creed also warned Cabinet colleagues yesterday that a major backlash from farmers is on the way unless swift action is taken.

Sources say he predicted issues for Irish exports as British trucks held up at Dover are unlikely to move aside to let them through.

And he noted that there are serious questions to resolve over the fishing industry.