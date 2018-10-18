UK difficulty is Irish farmers' opportunity - Bord Bia

Difficulties faced by British farmers on foot of Brexit present an opportunity for Irish producers that can mitigate the impact of the UK's departure from the EU, according to Bord Bia chief executive Tara McCarthy .

Product diversification as well as market diversification will be important for Irish agri-food companies, she told the Irish Independent.

She said the industry needs to build its "insight and innovation capability" as part of an effort to move away from commodity products.

"We have some pockets of excellence in that and it's an area that we are investing in significantly to make sure that we capture the value that the market holds for us," she says.

"Capturing value means being associated with the customers who pay the highest price or give the longest and most sustainable return for our products.

"We need to move away from being associated with commodity products, through to being able to capture the value through understanding the market, to understanding the consumer."

She said the Irish cheddar cheese industry - seen as particularly vulnerable to Brexit - would be protected to some extent by the fact that most cheddar makers also make other products such as butter or milk formulas.

"You'd also imagine that if there are challenges for the UK dairy industry to their exports, you would analyse where those exports are going and possibly look at those opportunities for Irish dairy companies."