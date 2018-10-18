Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Thursday 18 October 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

UK difficulty is Irish farmers' opportunity - Bord Bia

But industry here warned it must diversify as well as move up the value chain

Strategic thinking: ‘We need to move away from being associated with commodity products, through to being able to capture the value through understanding the market, to understanding the consumer,’ says Bord Bia CEO Tara McCarthy. Photo: Chris Bellew / Fennells
Strategic thinking: ‘We need to move away from being associated with commodity products, through to being able to capture the value through understanding the market, to understanding the consumer,’ says Bord Bia CEO Tara McCarthy. Photo: Chris Bellew / Fennells
Gavin McLoughlin

Gavin McLoughlin

Difficulties faced by British farmers on foot of Brexit present an opportunity for Irish producers that can mitigate the impact of the UK's departure from the EU, according to Bord Bia chief executive Tara McCarthy.

Product diversification as well as market diversification will be important for Irish agri-food companies, she told the Irish Independent.

She said the industry needs to build its "insight and innovation capability" as part of an effort to move away from commodity products.

"We have some pockets of excellence in that and it's an area that we are investing in significantly to make sure that we capture the value that the market holds for us," she says.

"Capturing value means being associated with the customers who pay the highest price or give the longest and most sustainable return for our products.

"We need to move away from being associated with commodity products, through to being able to capture the value through understanding the market, to understanding the consumer."

She said the Irish cheddar cheese industry - seen as particularly vulnerable to Brexit - would be protected to some extent by the fact that most cheddar makers also make other products such as butter or milk formulas.

"You'd also imagine that if there are challenges for the UK dairy industry to their exports, you would analyse where those exports are going and possibly look at those opportunities for Irish dairy companies."

Also Read

But the industry will also be challenged by the specialised nature of cheddar production and differences in taste profiles around the world.

"You don't build a cheese factory and say, 'What will I make today?' You purpose build cheddar factories - it's actually quite a big deal and quite a huge investment to transfer out of cheddar.

"Fifty per cent of our cheddar cheese goes to the UK and very few countries in the world eat cheddar cheese at the quantities seen in the UK," Ms McCarthy said.

The UK is the most important market for Irish food and drink exports though its share of the total declined by two percentage points to 35pc last year - with UK growth having been outstripped by growth in other markets.

Ms McCarthy said 85pc of the businesses she spoke to about the issue were looking to diversify away from the UK, with the next best port of call dependent in part on the product category each company is involved in.

Alcohol businesses might find the US the best option, while China has proved a successful market for pig meat.

The mushroom industry here has struggled since the Brexit vote of June 2016 - with a fall in the value of sterling eating into companies' already low margins.

The industry is also exposed to potential customs delays because of the short shelf life of mushrooms.

Ms McCarthy said however that mushrooms tend to be low tariff products under Word Trade Organization rules, which will prove something of a silver lining if WTO rules are implemented on foot of a hard Brexit. The beef industry, by contrast, is likely to face higher tariffs.

Bord Bia received an extra €5m in Budget 2019 which will help in efforts to assist companies - particularly smaller ones that have been targeted for special support.

Indo Business

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Agri-Business

Larry Goodman

Goodman's ABP to invest £17m in Scotland

Dairy in the driving seat: What are the defining long-term trends in Irish...
The ICSA president Patrick Kent

New CAP package must take account of incomes divide: ICSA
Glanbia Ireland has a 2.4 billion litre milk pool from 4,800 suppliers

Glanbia appoints new Group Chairman to replace Henry Corbally
Minister for Agriculture, Food and The Marine, Michael Creed. Photo: Colin O'Riordan

Creed warns of trade war impacts on Irish exports
British Environment Secretary Michael Gove Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Processors alarmed by British plan to ban live exports
The $62.5 billion deal that will create by far the largest seeds and pesticides maker. REUTERS/Marco Bello/File Photo

Bayer wins US nod for Monsanto deal to create agriculture giant


Top Stories

Garda Paul Walsh at Tralee court in Tralee with the Crow Banger. Photo By Domnick Walsh

Crow banger brought into witness stand as evidence in Kerry murder trial...
Tanaiste Simon Coveney addressing the IFA National Council in Dublin on the latest developments on Brexit. Picture: Finbarr O'Rourke

Backstop is a huge protection for Irish farmers - Coveney
Derek Deane

Top suckler farmer calls for targeted cull of dairy bull calves

Factories: Tide turning as Kepak first to raise sheep prices
Theft of valuables from rural homes and of livestock and machinery from farms is also a major concern. Stock picture

Confusion over Garda boundaries had led to criminals fleeing crime scenes – IFA

Dairy product prices have significantly weakened in recent weeks, Dairygold...
Third-cut silage going into a pit at Gurteen College.

'Silage quality is not fantastic this year' - Nutritionist raises concerns over...