UCD trials indicate increased ewe milk production and lamb weight gain in flocks grazing multi-species swards

Lambs and ewes grazing multi-species sward at UCD Lyons Farm Expand

It is only relatively recently that perennial ryegrass-dominated swards have become the popular choice for pasture-based livestock production in Ireland.

Prior to this, swards generally contained a more diverse mix of plants that offered greater botanical complexity and a wider choice to the grazing animal.

However, with the widespread availability of relatively cheap fertiliser nitrogen, perennial ryegrass increased in popularity due to its excellent ability to produce high yields (approaching 20t DM per ha in some instances) of high-quality forage for grazing and conservation.