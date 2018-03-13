Twenty nine farmers feature on the Revenue's latest Tax Defaulters list

Twenty nine farmers feature on the latest Revenue Defaulters list which details tax defaulters for the cases of failure to file a tax return, failure to remit tax, or delivery of an incorrect return.

The largest bill for any farmer for the last quarter of 2017 is €253,950.69 for Michael Carlton, a farmer and publican of An Cruiscin Lan, Villierstown, Cappoquin, Co Waterford.

The penalty determination by the Courts relates to an under declaration of Income Tax, VAT, PRSI, PAYE and USC. Howard McCollum, who is a farmer and has forestry in Corranure, Clonervy, Co Cavan incurred a tax bill of €103,198.198 for under declaration of Income Tax

Deidre Keeshan Keely of 19 Ashlawn, Loughrea, Co Galway, who is a farmer and PAYE employee had incurred a bill of € 60,487.09 for under declaration of Income Tax. The list also contains a number of agricultural contractors who were fined for tax defaulting.