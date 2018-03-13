Farm Ireland
Twenty nine farmers feature on the Revenue's latest Tax Defaulters list

(stock photo)

Claire Fox

Twenty nine farmers feature on the latest Revenue Defaulters list which details tax defaulters for the cases of failure to file a tax return, failure to remit tax, or delivery of an incorrect return.

The largest bill for any farmer for the last quarter of 2017 is €253,950.69 for Michael Carlton, a farmer and publican of An Cruiscin Lan, Villierstown, Cappoquin, Co Waterford.

The penalty determination by the Courts relates to an under declaration of Income Tax, VAT, PRSI, PAYE and USC.

Howard McCollum, who is a farmer and has forestry in Corranure, Clonervy, Co Cavan incurred a tax bill of €103,198.198 for under declaration of Income Tax

Deidre Keeshan Keely of 19 Ashlawn, Loughrea, Co Galway, who is  a farmer and  PAYE employee had incurred a bill of € 60,487.09 for under declaration of Income Tax.

The list also contains a number of agricultural contractors who were fined for tax defaulting.

John Dunphy,  who is a contractor with an address at Oldcastle, Ahenny, Carrick-On-Suir, Co Tipperary was listed as having a bill of €189,080.88 due to under declaration of Income Tax,  VAT, PAYE, PRSI and USC.

Killaderry Logistics Limited, an agricultural contracting company based in Daingean, Co Offaly are stated to have a bill of €126,763.00 for the under declaration of VAT, PAYE, PRSI and Corporation Tax.

Meanwhile agricultural machinery dealer, Brendan Casey of Castlecuff, Clonaslee, Co Laois was listed as having a penalty of €162,768.76 in relation to under declaration of VAT.

This comes after farmers were recently revealed by the Revenue to be the third highest tax defaulters between January 2012 to September 2017, according to an analysis of figures from the Revenue Commissioners.

Irish Farmers' Association spokesman Martin Stapleton attributed the sector's prominence to the fact there are 100,000 farmers in Ireland.

"The IFA would have no sympathy for those who deliberately try to avoid their tax," said Mr Stapleton, who is chairman of the IFA's farm business committee.

"But we would have some concern that some people, through no fault of their own, have accounts submitted that aren't accurate and because of that find themselves in a position whereby they're not paying the full amount of tax."

Online Editors

